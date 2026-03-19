LISC Launches 2026 California Affordable Housing Development Training Institute (HDTI)

Statewide program builds nonprofit developer capacity; 35+ years, 600+ practitioners trained

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), one of the nation's largest community development financial institutions, has launched the 2026 California Affordable Housing Development Training Institute (HDTI) in partnership with Merritt Community Capital Corporation. The statewide program equips emerging and early‑career affordable housing practitioners with the technical skills, tools, and peer network they need to move developments from concept to keys in hand.

Launched in 1988 to meet an urgent need for comprehensive skills training among nonprofit community development professionals, HDTI began in Los Angeles, expanded to the Bay Area and San Diego, and went statewide in 1994. Since then, more than 600 practitioners from 100+ organizations across California have participated in HDTI, strengthening the production pipeline for affordable homes in communities large and small.

"The acumen required to develop affordable housing is complex and multifaceted," said Nicole Williams, Executive Director of LISC LA. "HDTI equips affordable housing developers with the skills, tools, and network to bring more homes to communities in need. By strengthening development capacity, HDTI expands access to safe, quality, and affordable housing across the state."

What HDTI Delivers

HDTI makes a strategic investment in human capital, increasing technical proficiency and accelerating real‑world production through a learn‑by‑doing model. Program goals include:

Expanding nonprofit capacity with practical, end‑to‑end training in predevelopment, finance, construction, compliance, and long‑term stewardship.





with practical, end‑to‑end training in predevelopment, finance, construction, compliance, and long‑term stewardship. Driving production by requiring each participant to advance an actual affordable housing project during the program.





by requiring each participant to advance an actual affordable housing project during the program. Building a peer network of project development professionals who support one another across deals, jurisdictions, and disciplines.

LISC is proud to collaborate with Merritt Community Capital Corporation to deliver the 2026 program. Merritt's commitment to cultivating California's affordable housing workforce—alongside its longstanding role as a mission‑driven investor—helps ensure HDTI graduates have both the know‑how and the ecosystem connections to succeed.

About LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. LISC works with residents and partners to close gaps in health, wealth, and opportunity so that people and places can thrive. Since its founding in 1979, LISC has invested $35 billion to create more than 530,457 affordable homes and apartments, develop 83 million square feet of retail, community, and educational space, and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

About Merritt Community Capital Corporation

Merritt Community Capital Corporation is a mission-oriented affordable housing funder that serves the state of California. For more than 35 years, Merritt has been a trusted partner, investing more than $1.7 billion and creating over 12,500 affordable homes across California. Beyond investing in properties, Merritt invests in people. Through its Commitment to California initiative (C2C), Merritt proudly spearheads programs across the state that attract, train, and retain current and future affordable housers.

Merritt is also the west coast member of the National Association of State and Local Equity Funds (NASLEF), which empowers locally engaged, mission-driven housing and community investment partners to build thriving communities. By partnering with mission-aligned organizations and developers in the affordable housing space, Merritt ensures the most critical communities are developed and maintained for low-income residents. For more information, visit Merritt Community Capital Corporation.

SOURCE Local Initiatives Support Corporation