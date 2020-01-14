LISC names top Richmond economic development official to ramp up local investments in housing, businesses and jobs

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A national community investment organization that has raised more than $32 million locally, leveraging investments of $639 million into Richmond-area housing, businesses and jobs, has named a new executive director to fuel its expanding economic development agenda.

The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has named Jane Ferrara, who most recently served as the city of Richmond's senior deputy director for economic development, to lead LISC Virginia—a program that raises capital, creates innovative programs, and provides policy support to advance a broadly shared prosperity across central Virginia.

Ferrara has a long history of leadership in Richmond. While at the city, she led a team that attracted more than $400 million in new investment, while also fueling 3,200 new jobs and retaining 1,300 additional jobs. She also served as secretary to the board of the Richmond Economic Development Authority.

"Jane has the expertise, relationships and deep community connections that are so vital to leading our local investment efforts," said Maurice A. Jones, LISC president and CEO. "She brings both public- and private-sector experience that will help LISC expand affordable housing, build up small businesses, prepare workers for quality jobs and tackle the issues that impact the health and well-being of residents," he said. "We are thrilled that she has joined the LISC family."

Previously, Ferrara was director of real estate for the city, serving as a principal advisor to the mayor and other city leaders, and leading Richmond's Real Estate Services Department. Earlier in her career, she was a managing director and broker at Advantis Real Estate, where she led the central Virginia regional office. She was also a senior vice president at the commercial real estate firm Goodman Segar Hogan Hoffler, establishing and expanding regional operations.

"The Commonwealth of Virginia has all of the assets needed to create thriving communities and is poised to maximize its full potential for the benefit of all its residents," said Ferrara. "I'm excited to put my background in real estate and economic development to work with local partners and formulating new and ambitious ways to create equitable economic opportunity."

Ferrara is on the board of the Better Housing Coalition and served on the board of the Children's Museum of Richmond for six years. She is a gubernatorial appointee to the Business Development and Marketing Advisory Committee of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. She was appointed by the mayor to serve as a fellow in the Rose Center for Public Leadership. She is a past president of the Richmond Real Estate Group, among many other accolades and affiliations. She has a B.S. from Old Dominion University.

"Virginia LISC is delighted to have Jane Ferrara join our team as the executive director," said Conrad Garcia, chair of the Virginia LISC Advisory Committee. "She is an experienced, committed professional with a proven track record of high-impact accomplishments that have made a positive difference in Richmond's communities. Jane's vision and leadership will ensure the continued success of Virginia LISC as it begins its fourth decade," Garcia added.

In addition to the Richmond office, LISC's efforts in Virginia include starting a full-service program office in Hampton Roads, as well as extensive support for rural development and services through its Rural LISC program.

Ferrara can be reached in LISC Virginia's Richmond office beginning on Feb. 3, 2020, or at jferrara@lisc.org.

About LISC

With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity across America – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families. Since 1979, LISC has invested $20 billion to build or rehab 400,500 affordable homes and apartments and develop 66.8 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. To learn more, visit www.lisc.org.

