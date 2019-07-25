LISCure Biosciences Has Completed Seed Funding of USD 5 Million for Bacteria-mediated Immunotherapy R&D Enhancement

Since its establishment in December 2018, LISCure has completed funding for licensing-in and nonclinical study entry in recognition of its technological prowess and business development capabilities from investment institutions and bio-industry experts.

"The investment will be used to verify the validity of the licensed patented technologies and establish a corporation in Boston to conduct nonclinical trials," LISCure's management said. "We will make more efforts to research and develop technology so that LISCure can grow rapidly as a representative company of bacteria-mediated immunotherapy in the global market."

LISCure is currently developing a "bacteria-mediated immunotherapy" that can be used to treat people by itself or in combination with other drugs. It is for major indications such as tumors, degenerative neurological diseases, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases, etc. The company currently has seven pipelines of medicine and two pipelines of health-functioning food and is considering the introduction of two more pipes.

Recently, biotech companies have been increasing rapidly worldwide in the field of new microbiome drugs. It is also expected that new microbiome drugs will be introduced to the market soon as Seres Therapeutics and Rebiotix are undergoing phase 3 clinical trials as of 2019.

Furthermore, a series of studies published recently suggested that the treatment rate of immunosuppressants is affected by the intestinal microbiological environment. Microbiomes have emerged as a means that can improve the low response rate of immunosuppressants.

Founded in 2018, LISCure Biosciences was established to develop a "bacteria-mediated immunotherapy" that can treat people by itself or be used in combination with other drugs for major indications such as tumors as well as degenerative neurological, autoimmune and metabolic diseases, among others.

