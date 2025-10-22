LISCure BioSciences Secures World's First Approval for "Joint Health Probiotic" as Recognized Health Functional Ingredient

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LISCure BioSciences ("LISCure") announced that its proprietary joint health probiotic, JointWorks®, has been officially approved by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) as Recognized Health Functional Ingredient.

This approval marks a historic milestone — JointWorks® is the world's first probiotic clinically proven to support joint health and remains the only probiotic ingredient approved by the MFDS for joint functionality.

Breakthrough in Joint Health Innovation

Developed exclusively by LISCure, JointWorks® represents a paradigm shift in the joint health market, which has long been dominated by natural extracts. By introducing a new functional probiotic ingredient, LISCure is expected to play a pivotal role in driving innovation and growth in the category.

In a 12-week clinical study, JointWorks® demonstrated statistically significant improvements (p<0.05, 95% confidence level) across multiple indicators of joint health, including:

Total WOMAC score (pain, stiffness, and physical function)

Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) score

Quality of life assessment (EQ-5D-5L)

Reduction of inflammatory cytokines related to joint function and pain

Further preclinical and clinical studies confirmed JointWorks® mechanisms of action — including joint and cartilage protection, inflammation suppression, pain reduction, and cartilage cell preservation — validating its scientific foundation.

Participants also reported notable improvement in daily joint function and quality of life.

With these differentiated benefits, JointWorks® is being recognized as a next-generation "Healthcare Probiotic."

Key preclinical and clinical data have been published in peer-reviewed journals, including J. Microbiol. Biotechnol. (MK Song et al) and Scientific Reports(BK Shine. MD. et al), providing strong scientific validation.

Expanding Market and Growing Demand

Korea's joint health functional food market is valued at approximately KRW 480 billion (USD 350 million), making it the third-largest segment in the domestic health supplement industry, following probiotics and multivitamins.

The rise of "active seniors" and an aging population committed to wellness and preventive care is fueling demand for new, science-backed joint health solutions.

Executive Commentary

"The MFDS approval of JointWorks® goes beyond functional validation — it signifies the expansion of probiotics into a new category: joint health," said Jae-Seok Shim, Vice President of LISCure.

"This achievement strengthens our position not only in Korea but also in the global nutraceutical market." he added.

"Following the MFDS approval of our hair-health probiotic ingredient Mobiome® earlier this year, JointWorks® marks our secondary regulatory milestone, reaffirming LISCure's pioneering position in next-generation probiotics."

LISCure is developing next-generation probiotics that go beyond gut health – supporting systemic benefits in areas such as joint, kidney, cognitive and metabolic health.

He added, "With a commitment to evidence-based R&D, LISCure will continue developing next-generation probiotics targeting systemic health and accelerating collaborations with global partners across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia."

Upcoming Global Showcase at SupplySide Global 2025

LISCure will present JointWorks® and Mobiome® — both approved by the MFDS — at SupplySide Global 2025 in Las Vegas next week, the world's largest food ingredient exhibition.

The company will also highlight its expanding portfolio focused on kidney health, weight management, and blood sugar regulation and ongoing U.S. FDA NDI notification and global partnerships.

Advancing Drug Development Pipeline

In parallel with its nutraceutical business, LISCure continues to advance its core biopharmaceutical programs, including:

Technology transfer of BBB-shuttle platform ExoPN-101

U.S. Phase II clinical trial of liver disease treatment LB-P8, designated as Orphan Drug (ODD) and Fast Track by the U.S. FDA

U.S. clinical entry of anti-cancer candidate LB-P2D, which demonstrated strong efficacy in preclinical studies

LISCure aims to secure sustainable growth by balancing innovation-driven drug development with stable revenue generation from its functional health ingredient business.

SOURCE LISCure Biosciences Inc.