LISCure Expands Global Partnerships for BBB Shuttle Platform 'ExoPN-101'; Signs Fourth MTA with Leading Pharma Partner

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LISCure Biosciences ("LISCure"), a biotechnology company advancing next-generation therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a new Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with a leading global pharmaceutical company for its proprietary blood-brain barrier (BBB) shuttle platform, ExoPN-101.

This marks LISCure's fourth MTA, further validating the technological innovation and commercial potential of the ExoPN-101 platform in the global market.

ExoPN-101 is a next-generation BBB-penetrating delivery platform capable of transporting diverse therapeutic modalities—including antisense oligonucleotides (ASO), siRNA, and small molecules—directly into the brain. Compared to existing BBB shuttles, ExoPN-101 demonstrates superior brain delivery efficiency and minimal immunogenicity, with robust BBB penetration and safety confirmed in non-human primate studies. These results have drawn strong interest from multiple multinational pharmaceutical partners.

The versatile nature of the ExoPN-101 platform enables simultaneous collaborations with multiple partners. Beyond its ongoing projects, LISCure is currently engaged in several additional partnerships and evaluation discussions with global pharma companies.

At the Bio-Europe 2025 conference held last week in Vienna, Austria, LISCure met with numerous global partners to discuss new collaborations. The company also advanced licensing discussions for LB-P8, its therapeutic candidate for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), which recently began Phase 2 clinical dosing in the United States.

"The fact that ExoPN-101 has entered evaluation stages with multiple global partners underscores the platform's scientific credibility and readiness for broader applications," said a LISCure spokesperson. "Several additional partnership and licensing discussions are progressing, many of which are expected to evolve into joint development and global collaboration programs."

"As global demand for BBB shuttle technologies continues to accelerate, ExoPN-101 stands out as an optimal platform that addresses the industry's most critical needs," said Hwasup Chin, CEO of LISCure Biosciences. "We will continue to expand strategic partnerships and pursue commercialization and licensing opportunities worldwide."

About LISCure Biosciences

LISCure Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation therapeutics through advanced platform innovation. The company's pipeline includes ExoPN-101, a proprietary BBB shuttle platform for central nervous system (CNS) drug delivery, and LB-P8, a Phase 2 therapeutic candidate for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). LISCure aims to advance cutting-edge science into meaningful therapies through global collaborations and strategic partnerships.

For more information, please visit www.liscure.bio.

