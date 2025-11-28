The Perfect Christmas Gift Idea

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, leading consumer electronics brand LISEN officially launched its latest 3-in-1 35W Fast Travel Charger on Amazon. This innovative device combines a 35W fast wall charger, a 7,000 mAh power bank, and a 3.3 ft built-in USB-C cable into one compact unit, solving the long-standing frustration of having to carry multiple charging accessories. Offering a true all-in-one solution for travel, outdoor work, and everyday on-the-go use, it blends stylish design with strong performance—making it an excellent pick for Christmas gifting.

One Device Does It All. For many users, the traditional "charging trio" of a wall adapter, power bank, and cable has always been a hassle while on the go. These scattered items are easy to forget, take up extra space, and create clutter in a bag. The LISEN 3-in-1 Fast Travel Charger tackles this pain point head-on, delivering a seamless "one device does it all" experience. Whether you're a professional working remotely or a family heading out for holiday travel, this single product eliminates the need to constantly double-check multiple chargers, making every trip lighter and more efficient.

35W Power, Rethinking Portable Charging. Compared with most power banks on the market—which typically offer only 18W or 22.5W of output—LISEN's new model brings a major leap in performance. It supports up to 35W fast charging with a stable 27W daily output, delivering speeds well above industry standards. In settings like cafés or libraries, a single coffee break is enough to give an iPad or similar device a substantial charge, significantly reducing wait times and boosting productivity.

Multi-Device Charging Made Easy. Beyond fast charging, the 3-in-1 power bank also stands out for its multi-device charging capability. An additional USB-C port allows users to charge a smartphone, smartwatch, and the power bank itself at the same time. This is especially convenient when traveling—just plug everything in before bed and wake up to fully charged devices. It completely removes the common dilemma of choosing whether to charge your phone or your power bank first, and easily meets the power needs of multi-device users around the clock.

A Display That Makes a Difference. Another highlight is its high-definition smart display, which shows real-time charging power and remaining battery capacity. This not only adds a modern, tech-forward touch, but also gives users clear visibility into their power levels, helping them avoid the awkward situation of leaving home with an empty power bank. Combined with its minimalist design and premium packaging, the product delivers both practicality and style—making it a thoughtful and truly useful gift for the Christmas season.

A Deal You Can't Miss! The LISEN 3-in-1 Fast Travel Charger is currently priced at $49.99 on Amazon. While the price may seem moderate, it effectively replaces three essential accessories—a wall charger, power bank, and braided cable—making it a highly cost-effective choice. Even better, during the Black Friday shopping season, LISEN is offering a limited-time discount: use promo code LSPRA603 to receive $12 off, bringing the price down to just $37.99. With this special offer available for a short time only, interested shoppers are encouraged to visit Amazon and secure the deal before it's gone.

As a brand dedicated to user-focused design, LISEN is redefining portable charging with its new 3-in-1 fast charger. With innovative functionality, strong performance, and thoughtful details, this compact all-in-one device is poised to become a must-have companion for both travelers and everyday users alike.

