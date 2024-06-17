Lishen Releases 5MWh AC and DC Integrated Energy Storage System and New Generation of Wall-Mounted Residential Energy Storage Product

TIANJIN, China, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13th 2024, Lishen released new generation 20ft 5MWh liquid-cooled container and low-voltage residential energy storage product LS-C15K-W.

5MWh AC and DC Integrated Energy Storage System

This new system integrated proprietary 314Ah cells and standardized 2P52S battery modules, along with a string PCS that manages each cluster for enhanced safety, integration, modular design and long cycle life.

Five-Layer Safety Protection: Lishen emphasizes safety with a multi-faceted approach, covering cell technology, electrical safety, thermal management, fire protection, and system-level security.

Highly Integrated Design: The 20ft container, leveraging Lishen's 314Ah cells, features a compact design that increases energy density by 17%. It combines a multi-liquid parallel flow path design with an integrated liquid-cooling solution, ensuring a temperature difference within the cycle of less than 3°C. The system design incorporates a highly integrated concept that accounts for thermal management, BMS control, safety protection, and other functions.

AC and DC Integrated Innovation: The system moves beyond traditional setups by implementing a "one cluster, one inverter" approach, the discharge capacity throughout the system's entire lifecycle can be increased by about 8%.

Long Cycle Life: The system's temperature control ensures an long cycle life by maintaining container temperature differences at less than 3°C, cluster-level differences under 2.5°C, and module cell differences under 2°C.

New Generation of Wall-Mounted Residential Energy Storage Product

Intelligent Design:LS-C15K-W features an intelligent, integrated design, enabling remote monitoring and customizable operation modes via a mobile app and ensures high safety and longevity with a plug-and-play setup.

Thin and lightweight Design: LS-C15K-W embodies Lishen's commitment to efficiency and minimalism, equipped with 280Ah high-performance cells and a sleek profile at only 94mm thick, and the wall-mount design conserves space.

Safety Design: LS-C15K-W incorporates forced air cooling to maintain an internal temperature difference of 2.5°C or less, along with an aerosol-based automatic fire-suppression system to mitigate fire risks and enhance home safety.

SOURCE Lishen