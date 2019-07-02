Lishi district of Lvliang city in north China's Shanxi boosts high-level rural tourism development

LVLIANG, China, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three villages of Lishi district of Lvliang, a city in north China's Shanxi Province, have been successfully selected into the first 100 AAA-level rural tourism demonstration villages in Shanxi, according to an announcement by the press office of the People's Government of Shanxi Province on June 25.

It is learned that among the first 100 AAA-level rural tourism demonstration villages in Shanxi Province, six were from Lvliang where boasts abundant natural and cultural tourism resources.

The rural tourism demonstration village refers to a village that boasts tourism as its main industry or characteristic industry by relying on its cultural tourism resources which has benefited the villagers and promoted the rural economic growth, according to Li Gui, deputy director of the Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

In recent years, the district has sped up building its own tourism brand with development of agriculture, ecology and tourism as focus. Meanwhile, it has also centered on building rural tourism poverty alleviation projects in 23 villages, in a bid to foster coordinated construction of rural tourism.

In 2018, the district received more than one million tourists, with revenue from tourism exceeding 98 million yuan, up 40-odd percent year-on-year, and helping lift more than 3,000 people out of poverty.

This year, the district will continue to take measures to foster sustainable and healthy development of rural tourism, including conducting modern-enterprise management to scenic spots, improving the service level of facilities in these spots, quickening R&D of cultural and creative products, etc.

