Lismor Capital Acknowledged Among the Fastest-Growing Wealth Management Firms of 2025

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lismor Capital has been recognised within the financial services industry as one of the fastest-growing wealth management firms of 2025, following a year marked by strong client inflows, strategic expansion and consistent investment performance across key markets.

The recognition forms part of a wider industry awards programme highlighting firms that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation and client focus within private wealth and asset management. The acknowledgement reflects Lismor Capital's sustained momentum during a period of heightened scrutiny and selectivity across global markets.

Throughout the past year, the firm has continued to expand its private wealth offering, with increased demand for its discretionary investment mandates, income-focused strategies and bespoke portfolio solutions. Growth has been driven by a disciplined investment approach and a clear emphasis on long-term capital stewardship.

Richard Silverman, Head of Wealth Management at Lismor Capital, said the recognition was a reflection of the firm's collective effort and long-standing philosophy.

"This acknowledgement speaks to the consistency of our approach and the trust placed in us by our clients," Silverman said. "We have always prioritised measured, sustainable growth built on sound investment principles rather than short-term expansion. Being recognised alongside established and emerging leaders in the sector reinforces our commitment to delivering enduring value."

The firm's investment strategy has focused on diversification, capital preservation and selective exposure to alternative opportunities, supported by a strong governance framework and robust risk controls.

Greg Masters, Chief Investment Officer at Lismor Capital, highlighted the importance of discipline in achieving long-term growth.

"In today's environment, growth is earned through performance, transparency and process," Masters said. "This recognition reflects the strength of our investment framework and the discipline applied across every portfolio. Our focus remains on protecting client capital while positioning portfolios to perform across varying market conditions."

Industry commentators have noted that firms experiencing sustained growth in 2025 have done so by combining traditional wealth management expertise with modern portfolio construction and enhanced client engagement. Lismor Capital's continued investment in its people, systems and investment capabilities has positioned it strongly within this landscape.

Looking ahead into 2026, the firm intends to continue its expansion in a measured manner, with a focus on strengthening its investment platform, broadening client access to tailored solutions and maintaining the standards that have underpinned its growth to date.

