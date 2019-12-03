LISNR receives investment from NTT DOCOMO Ventures
Dec 03, 2019, 06:00 ET
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LISNR, Inc. (Office: Oakland, California, USA; CEO: Eric Allen; hereinafter called "LISNR"), a provider of ultrasonic data-over-sound technology, has received an investment from NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Takayuki Inagawa; hereinafter called "NDV") through a fund operated by NDV.
Currently, various near-field technologies exist such as RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth. These technologies are used in a wide variety of fields, including payment transactions, proximity marketing, and inventory management.
Enter LISNR's ultrasonic data-over-sound technology, a stark contrast to these traditional NFC technologies. LISNR helps achieve near-field communication through the use of existing speakers and microphones on mobile devices, eliminating the need for NFC or Bluetooth technology.
Founded in 2012, LISNR has successfully developed ultrasonic data-over-sound technology, providing solutions in various fields including ticketing at the gates of concerts and sporting events, as well as authentication and mobile payments. LISNR already possesses a wide base of customers such as retailers, commercial facilities, plants, and automotive manufacturers. In the future, LISNR's technology is expected to be used in even more fields such as financial services, mobility & ridesharing.
LISNR possesses an advanced IP portfolio in the area of ultrasonic technology that is highly praised by its existing customers for data transfer speed and strong security. NDV has invested in LISNR with the expectation that NDV will contribute to creating new opportunities and partnerships using LISNR's ultrasonic technology throughout various services provided by NTT DOCOMO.
About LISNR
LISNR® powers transactions across the customer journey globally with the most advanced Ultrasonic Data Platform. Today, Visa, alongside multiple Fortune 100 companies trust LISNR to power data transmission between connected devices. Founded in 2012, LISNR is located in Oakland, CA and Cincinnati, OH. Major investors include Visa, Intel, Jump Capital, Mercury Fund, R/GA, and Synchrony Financial. To learn more about the LISNR technology visit: http://LISNR.com or email info@lisnr.com.
