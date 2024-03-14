List Biotherapeutics and Sacco System Announce Lead Share Agreement

Collaboration offers optimal manufacturing capabilities to growing global microbiome market

INDIANAPOLIS and YEERONGPILLY, Australia, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- List Biotherapeutics, Inc. (List Bio) and Sacco System Australia Pty Ltd (Sacco) today announced a lead share agreement to introduce and mutually recommend each other's microbial development and manufacturing services to prospective customers if one party discovers a project that is better suited to the other party's capability or capacity. No intellectual property will be exchanged between the companies.

Sacco specializes in the development and production of probiotics, postbiotics and live bacterial therapeutics for the agri-food, food supplements and pharmaceutical industry.

List Bio and its sister company, List Labs, specialize in the development and production of innovative bacterial based therapeutic products, including GMP Manufacturing of live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), and other types of microbiome-based therapeutics. Their expertise includes vast experience in purification of bacterially derived proteins and toxins for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, with a catalog of over 100 reagent grade products used in medical research and vaccine development throughout the world. List Labs boasts over 45 years of experience with bacterial derived products and a facility in Campbell, Calif. for manufacturing of early phase clinical trial material.

"This lead share agreement will help us meet the diverse global needs of microbiome therapeutics development and commercialization in a thriving market, where over 100 companies are actively developing more than 240 microbiome modulator candidates," said List Bio President and CEO Jonathan Jo. "We are delighted to expand List Labs and List Bio's integrated cGMP pharma grade anaerobic and spore forming microbe production capabilities to biotherapeutic developers in Europe and the Asia Pacific region through Sacco's strong client base."

Sacco Managing Director John Goebel said, "Sacco looks forward to offering our large-scale fermentation capabilities to any List Bio or List Labs biotherapeutics clients who wish to manufacture probiotics and LBPs in large volume. We are confident that this will be the first of many future strategic alliances as the microbiome market continues to grow."

About List Bio

List Biotherapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to meeting the needs of companies seeking to rapidly and cost-effectively advance live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) through Phase 3 clinical development and commercial manufacturing. Incorporated in October 2021 under its parent company, South Korea-based Genome & Company (KOSDAQ: 314130), List Bio complements the clinical Phase 1 and 2 production capabilities of its sister company, List Labs. Together the companies provide an end-to-end manufacturing solution for LBPs. List Bio plans to expand with additional modalities and custom manufacturing at its site in Fishers, IN, with the buildout capacity to become a top 3 global microbiome CDMO. The company's long-term plan includes a world-class 130,000 sq ft CMO facility that is cGMP compliant with FDA and EMA standards, and that is designed to meet the demands of large-scale manufacturing of aerobic and anaerobic bacterial strains. For more information, please visit our website http://www.listlabs.com or contact Gary Henderson, Director of Business Development at [email protected].

About Sacco System

Sacco System is an international company with deep expertise in research and production of bacteria for food, plant, animal nutrition, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries, built on more than 150 years of tradition, know-how and innovation. Sacco System's Heritage in Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) began in 1948, when Dr Leo Vesely founded Centro Sperimentale del Latte (CSL, integral part of Sacco System group) to improve maternal health and children's nutrition. Operating today in over 110 countries worldwide, Sacco System provides its expertise on probiotic research, development and manufacturing for human wellbeing throughout the entire microbiome landscape.

With its 8 facilities, Sacco System partners with companies in the development, process validation, and finished product manufacturing of probiotics, postbiotics, next-generation bacteria (strict anaerobes) and biotherapeutics (LBPs). Sacco System's expertise lies in tailoring solutions to meet diverse industry needs. Sacco Systems serves as a reliable partner, and offers comprehensive support with a range of services and solutions, including:

Process development & fermentation

Product formulation

In vitro and in vivo trials

Market Expansion

Regulatory Support

Molecular biology & laboratory analysis

