List Labs Fields Upgraded Management Team

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 -- Effective June 1, 2020, List Biological Laboratories, Inc. has reorganized their management team to better apply the wide-ranging skills of their executives.

Dr. Karen Crawford moves from President to Board Chair. This will free her from day-to-day operations while still keeping her involved in the company's strategic direction and providing her considerable technical expertise to List Labs' work. Dr. Crawford joined List Labs in 1989 and served as President from 1999 to 2020. She led List Labs to build and commission a cGMP parenteral toxin drug manufacturing facility where she supervised production and upstream processing of a clostridial toxin. In addition, she directed the development of numerous toxin products including toxins produced by various types of Clostridium botulinum, Clostridium difficile, Bacillus anthracis, Corynebacterium diphtheriae and the CRM mutant.

Dr. Crawford said of this new team, "I'm very pleased to make this leadership transition to a team with both a strong background in manufacturing bacterial products and experience with different approaches to achieving excellence. I look forward to the progressive evolution of List Labs."

Dr. Stacy Burns-Guydish advances from Vice President of Biotherapeutic Development & Manufacturing to replace Dr. Crawford as Company President. Dr. Burns-Guydish joined List Labs in 2016. As VP BD&M, she contributed to List Labs' strategic plans and oversaw process development, scale-up, and cGMP manufacturing of both client and List Lab products, shepherding manufacturing of several live biotherapeutic and toxin therapeutic agents for Phase I and Phase II clinical trials.

Dr. Nancy Shine moves from Director of R&D to Chief Scientific Officer. Since 1999, Dr. Shine has focused her expertise in protein chemistry at List Labs especially on the botulinum and anthrax toxins. She earned patents for SNAPtide®, a FRET substrate for botulinum toxin serotype A (BoNTA), and for a fluorescently labeled FRET substrate, MAPKKide® Plus, for rapid, sensitive and specific detection of anthrax lethal factor in plasma. As CSO she will develop and expand List Labs' research capabilities, direct and validate the science of our processes, and communicate with customers and the scientific community.

Ms. Katherine Shiomoto joins the team as Vice President of Quality and Compliance. She brings over 30 years of Quality Assurance and Program Management experience focused on QMS and product life cycle practices in novel drug development. Her experience includes customized cell and gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, aerosols, toxins, federally regulated projects and rare diseases. Ms. Shiomoto has guided multiple organizations to establish best practices and scalable processes for on-time delivery, improved compliance and the records necessary to support regulatory filings.

Together, the executive team brings a remarkable combination of skills and experience in drug development, bacterial fermentation, live biotherapeutic products, cGMP manufacturing, and the delivery of quality bacterial toxins and reagents to the research community. Thanks to their collective experience with List Labs, they also have an unmatched understanding of the needs of our customers and the potential in our markets.

List Labs' heart is in the science and the discovery of innovative reagents and products harnessing bacteria's potential for a healthier world. Our office and facility is located in Campbell, California, in Silicon Valley. We serve the global research community with an expanding group of distributors. Years of experience translate into expertise not only in the production, shipment and handling of controlled high purity materials but also in development and cGMP manufacturing of therapeutic products for clinical trials.

