List Labs Launches New, Feature-Rich Website

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- List Labs is proud to announce the launch of its new and improved website at www.listlabs.com. They have completely reworked their site and added new features to help customers find the products and information they need, faster. Their distributors now have access to more resources they can use to improve their marketing and sales endeavors.

The company's focus is on streamlining the website and making it easier to navigate, with an improved citation search to help researchers find the information they are looking for. The new site also features expanded and improved blog content, offering more useful information to users.

Some of the new features include:

Expanded product information: The site offers improved technical summary tables for offerings within each of the product groups, as well as their companion products to help customers know what other products might be useful to their work.

New customer application: List Labs has streamlined their online customer application making it a faster and simpler process. It is now digitized, so once the customer completes it, it is submitted with the click of a button.

Automatic shipping calculator for the shopping cart: The new shipping calculator automatically generates the correct shipping costs for each customer's unique shipping requirements.

Website search: The company has improved the website search functionality to make it easier to search for more in-depth information.

Distributor Locator: They have mapped out all their international distributors for customers to find a distributor in their area easier.

Distributors portal: The new distributors portal offers training, marketing materials, deals registration, and other pertinent product information in one convenient location.

Improved technical support portal: The company redesigned its tech support portal to help customers find the information they need, ask the technical support team questions, and to create a case to track issues that they need to resolve.

Expanded services information: Along with the new service offerings, developing companies can find more detail on how List Labs can help.

Fresh rebranded logo: The company's new logo shows the progression of List Labs and its evolution in the modern world.

List Labs' heart is in the science and the discovery of innovative reagents and products harnessing bacteria's potential for a healthier world. Our office and facility are located in Campbell, California, in Silicon Valley. We serve the global research community with an expanding group of distributors. Years of experience translate into expertise not only in the production, shipment, and handling of controlled high purity materials but also in development and cGMP manufacturing of therapeutic products for clinical trials. If you have questions about any of our products or services, contact us .

