List-Making Hobbyists and Trivia Lovers Have a New Home on YouTube: List It Mania, From Monday Morning Radio Co-Host Maxwell Rotbart

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- List-making hobbyists, trivia buffs, and nostalgia fans now have a new YouTube destination: "List It Mania," a free channel at tinyurl.com/ListItMania .

The brainchild of Maxwell Rotbart — co-host of the popular weekly business-to-business podcast Monday Morning Radio — List It Mania blends quirky entertainment with brain-teasing education. Rotbart churns out fascinating, unexpected, and wildly entertaining lists, then dares viewers to top him. But he's quick to emphasize that the channel isn't a solo act. Every listmaker is invited to create and submit their own lists, challenging viewers around the world to match wits, recall facts, and—above all—have fun.

Among the popular lists already posted are:

The Original Eight Major League Baseball Teams

U.S. Presidents with Facial Hair

The 10 Largest U.S. Cities in 1790

Oscar-Winning Best Pictures of the 2010s

"In a way, lists are more than trivia — they're a way of making sense of the world," Rotbart says. "Best of all, it's free and addictive fun. Our lists dare viewers to test themselves — and then to top us with their own creations. The more listmakers who join, the better the channel becomes."

Surveys show that list-making is not only common but also one of the most popular tools for stress management, giving subscribers yet another reason to join in the fun. Whether it's comparing Oscar winners, ranking early American cities, or recalling the hirsute history of U.S. presidents, "List It Mania" sparks curiosity and conversation across generations. It's an ideal pastime for families, friends, and anyone who takes pride in their trivia chops.

"Do you enjoy making lists — or do you know someone who does?" Rotbart asks. "Join now on YouTube and prove you're smarter than a Monday Morning Radio host."

