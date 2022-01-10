LIST named as a 2021 Technology Leader in trade surveillance and monitoring by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named LIST as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global trade surveillance and monitoring solutions market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions "SPARK Matrix™: Trade Surveillance and Monitoring, 2021" includes a detailed analysis of global trade surveillance and monitoring solutions market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the major trade surveillance and monitoring vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix™, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Financial markets have experienced a major evolution since the last decade. Banks and financial organizations have experienced failures and enormous losses by rogue traders, owing to which regulations and trade surveillance are on a surge. Trading regulations, such as Reg BI, MAR, MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, Code of Conduct; guidelines from regulatory agencies, including CFTC, SEC, FINRA, and ESMA; and other national regulations in various regions are increasing to detect trading activities that sabotage public confidence in the markets. The imperative for financial markets to comply with these regulations is the primary driving force for robust and accurate trade monitoring systems.

Trade surveillance and monitoring solutions offer capabilities for pre-trade, post-trade, and market surveillance, along with identifying market abuse practices and trade violations. Trade surveillance activities include a complete analysis of the order book, investigation of complete audit trails of orders and trades, and analysis of cross-market cross-asset trades. It helps mitigate illegal trade practices, safeguard organizations from losses from frauds and penalties, enhance consumer trust and ensure regulatory compliance.

Owned by ION – a leading global provider of trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting – LIST is a financial technology solutions and services provider to the global trading market and trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST provides a multi-compliance solution titled LookOut for trade and market surveillance, regulatory reporting, and business analysis. The solution has been specially designed for investment firms for both buy-side and sell-side and Trading Venues. LookOut, through its module titled FX Global Code, also extends its data-centric surveillance system support to the foreign exchange domain.

According to Vishal Jagasia, senior analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "LIST offers holistic trade and market surveillance capabilities and supports FX Global Code, that extends its data-centric surveillance system to the foreign exchange domain, through its multi-compliance solution LookOut. With a real-time and scalable pattern recognition engine, extended catalog of built-in detection patterns, regulatory updates, adaptive maintenance, highly skilled support team, and an integrated, web-based case management system, LookOut delivers a unique customer value proposition for trade surveillance and monitoring."

"LIST's ability to offer advanced surveillance capabilities, including network surveillance, exchange surveillance, monitoring capabilities for brokers, asset managers for detecting market/price manipulation, and support for a broad range of use cases, have received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and the company has been positioned as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Trade Surveillance and Monitoring, 2021," Vishal adds.

"LIST is at the forefront of technological innovation, creating solutions that meet and exceed client needs and expectations, in a very demanding space. LookOut's modular nature helps fill any one of the gaps a firm might have in regulatory compliance. We are pleased to receive this recognition!", says Mirko Marcadella, Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

About LIST

LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, together with a skilled and determined young team play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST's unique real-time and data analytics capabilities

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

