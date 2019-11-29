List of 1080p & 4K Projector Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Home Theater & Mini Projector Deals Researched by Save Bubble
Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 HD projector deals are live now, here's all the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday video projector savings
Nov 29, 2019, 10:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best projector deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best Epson, Dell, ViewSonic, YABER, and BenQ projector Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Save Bubble.
Best Projector deals:
- Save up to 50% on 4K projectors & 1080p home theater projectors at Walmart
- Save up to 63% on a wide range of home theater, mini & 4K projectors at Amazon - check for live prices on popular models including home theatre projectors, portable projectors, mini projectors and 4K projectors featuring top-rated brands like Epson, BenQ and Optoma
- Save up to $600 on Epson projectors - at Walmart
- Save $200 on the Epson home cinema 2150 HD projector at Walmart
- Save up to $259 on 4K projectors at Amazon - check for deals on popular Epson 4K & 1080p projectors as well as deals from other top-rated brands
- Save up to $300 on Epson projectors - click the link for the latest live deals on best-selling Epson projectors at Amazon
- Save on top-rated Epson & Dell home & office projectors at the Dell.com Black Friday Sale
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
One of the best 4K projectors in the market, Epson's EH-TW7400 is a 4K PRO-UHD projector capable of delivering sharp images and incredibly high contrast ratios. Featuring frame interpolation, detail enhancement and ultra-wide color gamut, it utilizes Epson's 3LCD technology and delivers an immersive home theater experience. It also has fully motorised optics which can store up to 10 different positions, so users can easily switch between different aspect ratios at the touch of a button.
What are Black Friday deals and how do they work? During Black Friday, retailers aim to drive millions of holiday shoppers to their stores through significant discounts on selected products. Toy retailers in 2018, for example, sought to capture Toys R Us shoppers by offering deals with an average discount of 31%, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights.
Better deals and greater convenience push more shoppers into completing their Black Friday purchases on the web rather than in-store. A report from CNBC noted that e-commerce revenue during Black Friday went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.
About Save Bubble:
Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Save Bubble
Share this article