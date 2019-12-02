List of Apple Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Apple Watch 5, AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone & MacBook Pro Savings Shared by Saver Trends
Save on Apple MacBook Pro (2019), iPhone 11, iPad (2019), Apple Watch 5 & AirPods Pro at the Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals
Dec 02, 2019, 04:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Saver Trends have compared the best Apple iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, iPad and Apple Watch deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
Best deals:
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of Apple iPad Pro, Air & mini tablets at Walmart
- Save up to 65% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon
- Save up to 78% on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more - at Sprint
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon
- Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart r
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - at Amazon
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Apple brand has been associated with innovative products that feature cutting-edge technology. The launch of every Apple product is met with anticipation, long lines and public excitement. The newly released Apple iPhone 11 Pro boasts clearer display, a faster processor, longer battery life and better cameras. For laptops, the MacBook remains the number one choice while those who prefer the convenience of tablets go for the iPad. Other Apple products that give real value for money are the Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple TV.
Are there still deals to be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday follows Black Friday and normally sees retailers extend their Black Friday sales or offer entirely new online promotions.
Ever since sales reached $1 billion in 2010, Cyber Monday has continued to be the biggest shopping event in the US.
