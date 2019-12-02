List of Apple Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Apple Watch 5, AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone & MacBook Pro Savings Shared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Saver Trends have compared the best Apple iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, iPad and Apple Watch deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple brand has been associated with innovative products that feature cutting-edge technology. The launch of every Apple product is met with anticipation, long lines and public excitement. The newly released Apple iPhone 11 Pro boasts clearer display, a faster processor, longer battery life and better cameras. For laptops, the MacBook remains the number one choice while those who prefer the convenience of tablets go for the iPad. Other Apple products that give real value for money are the Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple TV.

Are there still deals to be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday follows Black Friday and normally sees retailers extend their Black Friday sales or offer entirely new online promotions.

Ever since sales reached $1 billion in 2010, Cyber Monday has continued to be the biggest shopping event in the US.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends