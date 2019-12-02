List of Bose Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Bose QuietComfort, SoundSport & Speaker Deals Researched by Saver Trends
Saver Trends share the best Bose Cyber Monday deals of 2019, including Cyber Monday savings on Bose 700, QC35, SoundLink Mini & SoundSport in-ear headphones
Dec 02, 2019, 05:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Cyber Monday Bose wireless noise-cancelling headphones and speaker Bose deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Saver Trends have reviewed the top Bose 700, Quietcomfort, SoundLink & Soundsport Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.
Best Bose headphones deals:
- Save $70 on the best-selling Bose QC35 noise canceling headphones - at Walmart
- Save up to $148 on Bose QuietComfort (including QC35) noise canceling headphones at Amazon
- Save up to 33% on Bose SoundSport Bluetooth Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at Walmart
- Save $100 on the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II - at Amazon
- Save up to 57% on Bose wireless noise canceling headphones, speakers, soundbars & music systems at Amazon
- Save up to $250 on a wide range of Bose headphones, speakers & soundbars - check live prices on best-selling QuietComfort 35, Bose Headphones 700, SoundLink, SoundSport & more at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Bose noise-canceling & wireless headphones, home speakers & soundbars - at the Bose Black Friday sale
Best Bose speaker & soundbar deals:
- Save $100 on the Bose Home Speaker 500 - limited time deal available at Amazon
- Save up to $250 on Bose Solo 5 & SoundTouch soundbars at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Bose SoundLink, SoundTouch & Companion Series wireless and multimedia speakers at Amazon - save on a wide range of Bose portable, wireless & home audio speakers
Bose headphones are renowned for their impressive sound quality and durability. Notably known for their Noise-Cancelling headphones range include the QuietComfort35 II and Bose 700, these noise-cancelling headphones are engineered with world-class active noise cancellation that mitigates unwelcome dins such as street sounds, airplane cabin noise, and more. The effect makes quiet sounds even quieter, allowing music playback to sound clearer and crisper.
Other popular Bose headphones also include the SoundSport wireless line, which features a sweat and weather-resistant design made for sports enthusiasts and the SoundLink wireless line which combines TriPort technology and Active EQ, which delivers a crisp, powerful sound at any volume. Bose's line of soundbars, which include the Solo 5, SoundTouch and SoundBar models, are among the most well-reviewed options for home theater setups.
