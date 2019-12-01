List of Chromebook Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Samsung, Pixelbook, Acer, HP & Asus Chromebook Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals including touchscreen Chromebooks from Samsung, Acer, HP, Google, Lenovo and Asus, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Spending Lab.

The first Chromebook was released by Samsung and Acer in 2011. These tablets or flips run on the Linux-based Chrome OS. These devices can be used for school, work, and entertainment. Recently, Chromebooks can also run Android apps from the Google Play store as well as Linux apps.

Two types of Chromebooks are available in the market today. One is the traditional laptop like the Samsung Chromebook 3 and the Google Pixelbook. This kind of Chromebook has all the exterior look and functionality of a basic laptop. Some brands like Acer and ASUS offer touchscreen versions of their Chromebooks. A 2-in-1 convertible design allows Chromebooks such as the ASUS Flip Series and Acer Spin Series to be turned into touchscreen tablets.

Numerous Chromebooks from top brands such as those previously mentioned and including models from HP, Dell and Lenovo are available at significant discounts during Cyber Monday. Samsung and HP, in particular, offer special deals on their official online store, while retailers such as Walmart and Amazon present considerable savings on a wide variety of Chromebook computers.

