List of Dell Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: All the Best Inspiron, Alienware, XPS Laptop & Monitor Savings Compared by Retail Egg
We're listing the top Dell Cyber Monday deals for 2019, featuring savings on the latest Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 laptop and more desktops, laptops & monitors from the Dell Alienware, Inspiron and XPS lines
Nov 30, 2019, 19:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best Dell deals for Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Retail Egg are updating their list of the top Dell Inspiron, XPS 15 and XPS 13 laptops and Alienware gaming laptop and desktop deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.
Best Dell deals:
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on Dell computers at Walmart and save up to $400 on top-rated Dell XPS laptops, PCs and monitors
- Save up to 50% off on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated models like the Dell XPS 13, XPS 15, Alienware and Inspiron 15 3000
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale
- Save up to $140 on Dell Ultrasharp monitors at Walmart
- Save up to $400 on Dell XPS 13 & Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptops - at Walmart
- Save up to $505 on Dell XPS laptops & PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale
- Save up to $445 on Dell XPS laptops at Amazon - check for deals on the XPS 13 Developer, XPS 13 Touch and XPS 15 in various colors and sizes
- Save up to $330 on Dell Alienware gaming desktops, laptops & monitors at Amazon - featuring the Alienware m15, m17 and Alienware Area-51m versions
- Save up to 32% on Dell Inspiron laptops at Amazon
- Save up to $200 on Dell monitors
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
True to its commitment of creating transformative world-class technologies, Dell carries a range of top-rated computers, desktops, laptops and monitors that meet different users' needs. Dell's latest laptop which was released in October is the XPS 13. This 13.3-inch laptop is equipped with 10th Generation Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Another best selling XPS laptop is the XPS 15 which packs power and a stunning OLED display in its slim and lightweight body. Other top-rated laptop and desktop lines from Dell include the Inspiron and Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Egg
Share this article