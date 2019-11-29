List of Headphones Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Top Skullcandy, Beats, Sennheiser, Apple, Jaybird & Bose Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top headphones Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Retail Egg round-up Jaybird, Beats, Skullcandy, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony and Apple headphones and earbuds deals over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing the best live deals below.
Best headphones deals:
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon
- Save $70 on the best-selling Bose QC35 noise canceling headphones - at Walmart
- Save $50 on the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones - at Amazon
- Save up to 64% on Sony noise canceling headphones at Walmart - check the latest deals on best-selling Sony wireless & noise canceling headphones, including the WH1000XM3 & XM2
- Save up to 70% on top-rated JBL wireless on-ear & over-ear headphones at the JBL Black Friday Sale
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Beats by Dre wireless headphones & speakers at Walmart
- Save up to $250 on a wide range of Bose headphones, speakers & soundbars
- Save up to 67% on Beats by Dre Solo Pro, Solo3, Studio3 & Pill+ headphones and speakers at Amazon
- Save up to 57% on Bose wireless noise canceling headphones, speakers, soundbars & music systems at Amazon
- Save up to 60% on Sennheiser wireless noise-canceling headphones & earphones at Amazon
- Save up to 50% on Jaybird wireless headphones & earbuds at Amazon
- Save on Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic & Bose headphones at the Guitar Center online store
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals.
As headphones from bigger brands such as Beats and Bose fall on the pricier end of the spectrum, smaller brands such as Skullcandy, Jaybird and Sennheiser have been steadily carving out their slice of the headphone market share. The Skullcandy Indy True Wireless in-ear earbuds and Sennheiser HD1 Free boasts premium features at lower price points. Meanwhile, Jaybird offers weather-resistant, custom fit wireless headphones that are perfect for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor lovers.
