List of Roomba Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Roomba 675, 690, 890, e5 Robot Vacuum Deals Researched by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best iRobot Roomba and Braava deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant Black Friday savings on best-selling Roomba robot vacuums and Braava jet mops by clicking the links below.

Best iRobot Roomba deals:

Best Walmart Roomba deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

iRobot is one of the leading manufacturers of robotic vacuum cleaners in the market. Popularly known for their Roomba robot vacuums, these autonomous cleaners provide different features, such as tangle-free brushes, separate sweep canister, powerful vacuums, obstacle avoidance and intelligent mapping. The Roomba 980 and 960 Series are some of the company's premium vacuum cleaners -- having longer battery endurance, WiFi connectivity, as well as stronger suction power than low-end models. iRobot also houses different Roomba vacuum cleaners, including the 890, 690 and the latest i7+ and i7 models.

Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? Every year, Amazon and Walmart offer many of the best discounts for shoppers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon is estimated to account for 47% of US e-commerce sales in 2019, according to statistics published by market research firm eMarketer. Amazon provided free shipping for the millions of items purchased by US customers during the holiday sales weekend last year.

Walmart's e-commerce sales are predicted to grow by 33% in 2019, as reported by eMarketer. They recently overtook Apple to become the third largest online retailer in the US behind Amazon and eBay.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023616/Black_Friday_2019_Expert_Guide_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Deal Tomato