List of Trampoline Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Skywalker and My First Trampoline Deals Researched by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early Black Friday trampoline deals are being listed below by the sales experts at The Consumer Post. Find savings on round, rectangle & hexagon trampolines from Skywalker, My First, Bounce Pro and Merax.

Best Trampoline deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Skywalker trampolines aim to provide families with endless hours of bouncing fun. The brand has been associated with safe, high-quality trampolines and playground equipment. Families will enjoy the Premium 17' Olympic-Sized Rectangle Trampoline that comes with an enclosure as an added safety measure. My First trampolines are safe trampoline experiences for small kids and toddlers. All Skywalker trampoline products are approved by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM).

On what day will Black Friday take place this year? This year's Black Friday takes place on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday three days later on December 2nd.

Amazon's "Countdown to Black Friday" usually rolls out deals as early as the first week of November. These offers last until Black Friday Deals Week, which sees new deals being added hourly through Cyber Monday. Walmart also gives online shoppers an early taste of the Black Friday savings to come by starting its Early Deals Drop a full month before, on October 25. Black Friday sales at Walmart's retail outlets normally begin on Thanksgiving Day. Online shoppers can get a headstart though, as deals are available on Walmart.com as early as the evening before.

Cyber Monday has become such a large shopping event that sales often run well past Monday into the week for many large retailers. Amazon in particular is known to offer an extension on deals for up to a week after Cyber Monday ends.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post