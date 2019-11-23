List of Vacuum Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Shark, Roomba, Miele & Dyson Vacuum Deals Researched by Retail Egg
Compare the best early Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals for 2019 and save on top-rated cordless, upright, canister & robot vacuums
Nov 23, 2019, 07:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top early vacuum cleaner deals for Black Friday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Miele, Dyson, Shark & Bissell vacuum cleaning appliances listed below by the deals team at Retail Egg.
Best Vacuum deals:
- Save up to $300 off on a wide range of cordless, upright & robot vacuum cleaners at Amazon - including savings on Dyson, Shark, Bissell & Miele vacuums
- Save up to $110 on Dyson vacuums at Walmart - includes deals on Dyson V8, V7, V6 cordless vacuums
- Save up to 40% off on Shark, Bissell, Dirt Devil & Roomba vacuum cleaners at Walmart - including discounts on top-rated cordless & robot vacuums
- Save up to $200 on Shark ION, Neato, Eufy, Rooma and ILIFE robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals available on top rated robot vacuums
- Save up to 52% on Bissell upright, robot, stick & canister vacuums at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on highly rated vacuum cleaners for floors, stairs, curtains and auto interiors
- Save up to 42% on Shark Navigator, ION, Apex & Rocket upright, cordless & robot vacuums - save on top-rated Shark vacuums and steam mops at Walmart.com
- Save up to $300 on iRobot Roomba, Shark ION, Neato, Eufy, Roborock, Samsung POWERbot & ILIFE robot vacuums at Amazon - check live deals available on top rated robot vacuums
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A lot of options for vacuum cleaners are now available in different stores. Vacs from ten years ago are all chosen based on just sucking power, portability, and length of cord. Today, brands like Shark, Dyson, and Miele are producing vacuum cleaners that are cordless, bagless, robotic, and convertible.
Which stores have the best Black Friday deals? Holiday shoppers should look to Amazon and Walmart for the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year. With large discounts on thousands of products across every category, consumers can shop early for gifts for friends and family.
Amazon's total sales during Thanksgiving and Black Friday last year accounted for 48.6% of all e-commerce revenue in that period, making it the market leader. Amazon continues to be a popular shopping destination for Black Friday due to its deep and broad product selection, intuitive user experience and curated gift recommendations.
In 2018, Walmart experienced a 23% boost in its year-on-year web sales over Black Friday, only 2% shy of Amazon's 25% increase in revenue over the same period.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Egg
Share this article