LISTA® and Vidmar® Introduces Tall Cabinet Line to its Portfolio of Customizable Storage Solutions

Reaching new heights, the Tall Cabinet solution adds to the company's broad storage portfolio range by providing tailored, cost-effective solutions to unique storage challenges. Users are now able to purchase one cabinet that meets their exact height requirements, without having to stack multiple cabinets on top of one another to achieve their desired result.

The Tall Cabinet range is available in five heights and available with drawer and shelf combinations. The cabinet line fits with and enhances existing configurations. On the Tall Drawer option, an intermediate door panel allows users to lock the cabinet's drawers, while keeping the cabinet's shelving units open. Each cabinet comes fully-assembled, features a lifetime warranty, and is proudly Made in the USA with global materials.

The development team has designed and developed over 100 pre-configured options tailored to a variety of needs and user experiences. Anything from standard shelf options, to drawer and shelf combination cabinets, Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions has the solution for you.

"Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions is continually looking to design products based on the changing needs of our customer base," commented Andrzej Aleksander, Brand Marketing Director. "The Tall Cabinet offering from LISTA® and Vidmar® provides our customers with a 'one stop shop' for their customizable storage solutions and provides a solution for businesses where cabinet height plays a critical factor in their decision-making process."

For complete details on Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions, visit http://storage.stanleyblackanddecker.com/.

About Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions

Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions is a global provider of high-density storage solutions that help workforces work efficiently and safely. We partner with businesses to design customized storage and workspace systems that maximize productivity while saving space. Our trusted brands LISTA®, Vidmar®, and InnerSpace® make up the broadest storage portfolio in the marketplace and enable us to provide tailored, cost-effective solutions to our customers' unique storage challenges. Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions is committed to North American manufacturing. All of our cabinets that can be configured with this tool are made in the USA with global materials by a skilled workforce in our Allentown, PA and Holliston, MA plants. For more information, visit http://storage.stanleyblackanddecker.com/.

