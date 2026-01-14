Listen Labs raises $69 million Series B to bring customer voices into every decision

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Listen Labs, the AI-first customer research platform, has raised a $69 million Series B led by Ribbit Capital, with participation from Evantic and existing investors Sequoia Capital, Conviction, and Pear VC.

Since launching nine months ago, Listen has grown its annualized revenue by 15x, reaching a 8-figure revenue, interviewed over one million people, and now serves hundreds of enterprises including Microsoft, Sweetgreen, Perplexity, and Robinhood.

How it works

Listen is an AI-first customer research platform. Its AI interviewer talks to people the way a great interviewer would. With access to 30 million pre-qualified participants across demographics and geographies, teams can quickly learn what people think about anything, from ads and messaging to new product concepts and usability tests.

Listen turns these conversations into actionable outputs, including reports, themes, highlight reels, and presentation-ready decks. Over time, this creates a searchable repository of customer interviews that teams can query like a knowledge base.

Turning conversations into answers

Teams use Listen to answer hard questions that drive business impact, such as:

How do I keep more of my customers? A leading AI lab uses Listen to interview users who stopped using its products and has been able to meaningfully reduce churn.



A leading AI lab uses Listen to interview users who stopped using its products and has been able to meaningfully reduce churn. Why does usage look so different across markets? A global tech company ran interviews in 10 countries and languages, then used the findings to adjust its marketing and drive higher usage in underperforming regions.



A global tech company ran interviews in 10 countries and languages, then used the findings to adjust its marketing and drive higher usage in underperforming regions. How do I make my product better? A major retailer interviewed hundreds of kids and uncovered issues with its existing shorts. The team redesigned the product and launched a new line that quickly became a top seller.





A major retailer interviewed hundreds of kids and uncovered issues with its existing shorts. The team redesigned the product and launched a new line that quickly became a top seller. Which marketing message will perform best? The world's largest consumer packaged goods brands use Listen to test creative assets and understand which messages will deliver the best return and why.





The world's largest consumer packaged goods brands use Listen to test creative assets and understand which messages will deliver the best return and why. How can I make my product easier to use? Product and growth teams use Listen's screen recording to understand how users navigate Figma prototypes and live products, then ship changes based on what they observe.



Product and growth teams use Listen's screen recording to understand how users navigate Figma prototypes and live products, then ship changes based on what they observe. Should I invest in this company? Growth investors use Listen to run customer diligence and make high-conviction investment decisions.

How is my brand perceived across audiences? Teams use Listen to track how customers view their brand, how they stack up in their category, and how perceptions change over time.

What customers say about Listen:

"Surveys often miss the outliers, and at Sweetgreen, understanding outliers helps unlock some of our best ideas. Listen has transformed how we approach customer research, revealing core insights such as our guests' struggle to get enough protein in their daily meals. That insight has inspired us to create more protein-forward menu options, like the Protein Bowl, and continues to guide how we test future offerings." - Jonathan Neman, CEO, Sweetgreen

"Listen has transformed how I do customer discovery. It gives us real time access to customer voice at a scale and depth traditional research can't touch. What once took six to eight weeks now happens in days, and the insights come directly in customers' own words: richer, more diverse, and far more actionable. It's become a true force multiplier for product and growth teams." - Romani Patel, Director, Data Science, Microsoft

"With Listen, we went from talking to a few dozen local customers to hundreds of people across the country – in under three hours. That speed and reach means every launch, every price point, every message is better informed and performs better." - Chris Hoyle, CMO, Simple Modern

Key metrics

In nine months, Listen has grown its annualized revenue by 15x

The platform has interviewed over one million people

Listen serves hundreds of enterprises worldwide , from Fortune 100s to startups

, from Fortune 100s to startups Behind it all is a 30 million person panel that can reach almost any audience, from public company executives to oncologists

Building a world that listens

To date, Listen has raised $100 million in total equity financing.

"When you obsess over customers, everything else follows," said Alfred Wahlforss, co-founder and CEO of Listen Labs. "Teams that use Listen bring the customer into every decision, from marketing to product, and when the customer is delighted, everyone is."

