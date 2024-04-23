Listen Notes, Inc. Rolls Out Listen411: Redefining Podcast Transcription with A.I. Technology

Setting New Standards in Podcast Accessibility with Fast, Affordable, and Versatile Voice-to-Text Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Listen Notes, Inc., the pioneer behind the popular podcast search engine ListenNotes.com, announced the launch of its newest service, Listen411.com. An innovative platform that solves longstanding speed and affordability problems, Listen411 is set to transform podcast accessibility by offering lightning-fast, cost-effective transcription and summarization services – all tailored for podcast enthusiasts, students, and professional industries alike.

"As a big podcast fan myself, I've always envisioned a transcription tool that is straightforward, quick, and doesn't tie users down with yet another monthly subscription," said Wenbin Fang, CEO of Listen Notes. "And while there are other services out there, they are either too slow, too expensive, or don't take advantage of rapidly evolving A.I. tools. So we created exactly what I needed. Listen411 delivers transcriptions in under a minute without the hassle of recurring fees: you just pay as you use it."

Transcripts In No Time – Key Features of Listen411

Rapid Transcription: Utilizing cutting-edge A.I. technology, Listen411 transcribes and summarizes a single 1-hour audio in less than 60 seconds.

Ease of Use: Users upload files directly or input audio/video links; receive transcriptions and summaries directly via email or downloadable through Listen411's dashboard.

Multilingual and Multi-Format Support: Listen411 supports six languages (English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Dutch), with more coming, and in various audio/video formats; ensuring wide usability across different content and user bases.

Transcript Formats Available: Listen411 provides transcripts in a variety of files to accommodate different needs, including plain text, SRT, VTT, and JSON; fostering compatibility across a range of platforms and applications.

Enhanced Accessibility: Listen411 highlights user convenience and is accessible through alternative domain names, such as Transcript.New and Podcast.Zip, to simplify the transcription process.

Pay-as-You-Go Pricing: No more pushing for subscriptions that users do not need. Listen411 charges $0.06 per minute, plus $1 per audio file. Making transcription services accessible to everyone, especially budget-conscious students.

"This platform launch marks a significant turning point for us as we expand from podcast discovery and API services that now include transcription," added Fang. "Ultimately, we're making podcast content more accessible than ever for a global audience. And whether it's for educational purposes, professional development, or leisure, Listen411 is equipped to enhance the utility, ease, and reach of all podcasts now, and in the foreseeable future."

About Listen Notes, Inc. – The Best Podcast Search Engine™

Founded in 2017, Listen Notes, Inc. has quickly grown to become the leading provider of affordable, A.I. powered podcast search technologies and APIs. And with the introduction of transcription via Listen411.com, the company will continue its mission to make podcasts more accessible and functional. From podcast discovery and listing to accurate summaries and transcribing, Listen Notes remains at the cusp of digital audio innovation. Explore the services at: ListenNotes.com, PodcastAPI.com, and Listen411.com.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Wenbin Fang, Founder and CEO of Listen Notes, Inc.

+1-650-761-3093

