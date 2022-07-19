Listen to The Beatles' Music As You've Never Heard it Before.

Pianist Stephen Marks Releases CD Containing the Most Unique Renditions Ever Heard of 25 Beatles Melodies. This album is certain to become one of the best-selling instrumental musical albums of all time.

The Beatles Haunting Melodies

Click here to listen to 40-50 second previews of all 25 songs at BeatlesHauntingMelodies.com

Stephen Marks reveals The Beatles unique genius by stripping down their music to their one most overlooked component; Their melodies, which Marks contends to be superior to any melodies written by anyone of any genre in music history.