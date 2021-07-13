Listen to Your Body with the Newly-launched Amazfit PowerBuds Pro; TWS Earbuds with Advanced Health Monitoring Features

The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro have an industry-leading in-ear PPG heart rate sensor that monitors heart rate during exercise. A tap on an earbud provides current heart rate status, and the earbuds play an alert when exercise heart rate is too high.

Cervical Spine Sitting Angle Detection

With built-in accelerometer, the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro can detect the sitting angle of your cervical spine. If you are in a fixed position too long, it plays a rhythm that reminds you to move your head and neck, helping you to improve your posture, relieve neck pain and headaches, and prevent long-term cervical spine health issues.

Smart Hearing Protection

The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro monitor the decibel level of the audio content you listen to in real-time, and following the World Health Organization's hearing protection standards, provide suggestions on volume reduction and recommended listening time in the Zepp App, to help protect your hearing.

Smart Recognition of Running

To make training smoother, the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro can also intelligently recognize when running starts and automatically start tracking relevant sports data.

Multi-scenario Active Noise Cancellation up to 40dB

The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro provide active noise cancellation of up to 40dB with hybrid digital adaptive noise-reduction and passive sound insulation technology. Multi-scenario active noise cancellation lets users switch between different modes throughout their day:

Indoor mode cancels-out noises like keyboard tapping and air conditioning, plus background chatter, when you need to focus.

cancels-out noises like keyboard tapping and air conditioning, plus background chatter, when you need to focus. Travel mode blocks the engine rumbling on public transport and aircraft, but you can still hear announcements.

blocks the engine rumbling on public transport and aircraft, but you can still hear announcements. Workout mode lets you hear traffic sounds, so you stay safe exercising outdoors, but shuts out environmental noises like wind.

lets you hear traffic sounds, so you stay safe exercising outdoors, but shuts out environmental noises like wind. Adaptive mode automatically adjusts noise cancellation according to your surroundings.

3-mic Call Noise-reduction

With three microphones in each earbud, call quality is enhanced by an AI call noise-reduction algorithm and the human voice is optimized for crystal clear calls.

Superior Sound for up to 30 Hours

Wherever you are and whatever is happening around you, the earbuds deliver immersive and dynamic sound for up to nine hours, which can stretch to 30 hours with the charging case.

The launch of the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro represents a breakthrough in the earbud industry, and they are an important addition to the Amazfit ecosystem. The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro will be available to pre-order from July 15th in the US from $149.99 via the official Amazfit website - https://us.amazfit.com/products/amazfit-powerbuds-pro - and from €129.90 in France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Amazfit also announced that the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE, featuring an eSIM call function, will be available through partnerships with two European carriers owned by telecoms giant Telefonica: Movistar in Spain and O2 in Germany. Supporting carriers in other markets will be announced in the near future. The Amazfit GTR 2 LTE will be available on Amazfit's official website (Germany and Spain) and Amazon (Germany and Spain) from only €249 in Q3 2021.

About Amazfit

Established in September 2015, Amazfit offers several series of smart watches and bands from daily to outdoor sport use, as well as other smart hardware related to sports and health, including TWS sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body composition scales and sports gear. With a complete line of products which offer an outstanding user-experience, Amazfit maximizes its ability to satisfy the needs of different consumer groups.

Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 90 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. Amazfit was a major contributor to Zepp Health's Top 4 ranking in global adult smartwatch shipments in Q1 2021*, with global year-on-year growth of 68.8% for smart watches and bands.

