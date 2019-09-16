Listen Up! Expedia Launches New Podcast, "Out Travel The System" Now Available on Spotify, iTunes and More.

"With more than 20,000 travel experts, partners and suppliers at our fingertips, who better to help you navigate the complex world of travel than us?" said Nisreene Atassi, PR Director for Brand Expedia. "Expedia's expansion into this space is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure travelers have everything they need to make informed decisions. Our goal is to enrich the podcast universe with travel-centric information so that listeners can learn, get inspired by ideas and share their experiences with others."

Out Travel The System is now available on all major distribution platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, TuneIn and Deezer. New episodes will be released every other week. You can also find all of our podcasts with a brief summary of their content on the Expedia Viewfinder Blog.

