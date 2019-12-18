Listen360 analyzes 8M consumer responses and 40,000 businesses in recent release of 2020 NPS Customer Loyalty Benchmark.

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Listen360 announced the release of its 2020 Customer Loyalty Benchmark Report. The customer feedback company analyzed 8 million customer responses across 40,000 businesses to find trends in customer experience (CX) strategies and best practices.

In addition, Listen360 teamed up with the market research firm Mozaic Group. Together they surveyed C-suite executives from 166 unique franchise and multi-unit brands to determine how companies are using the Net Promoter System (NPS) and other CX and retention solutions in 2019-20.

Listen360 and Mozaic Group compiled the data into a comprehensive report aimed at showing the state of retention and brand loyalty across multiple industries and segments including (but not limited to): Boutique Fitness Concepts & Gyms, Daycares & Youth Development Programs, Home Services, Real Estate, Salon & Spa, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, and Business Services. The findings provide a look at the best practices, priorities, and NPS scores of top-performing brands as well as actionable steps for creating a retention plan.

"We were really pleased to work with such a credible and unbiased third party like Mozaic Group to gather and analyze this data," says Mariya Babaskina, Senior Director of Marketing, Listen360. "We had to make sure this study was valid and stood apart from other vendor reports you'll find scattered across the web."

"This benchmark embodies what we're all about as a company," says Brian Fitzpatrick, President, Listen360. "We aim to make business personal, and being able to get so many brands to come together and share what they're doing to make the absolute best experience for their customers is something truly special. Our goal is to quantify those seemingly intangible things that form relationships with customers so we can all grow and get better at it together."

The report has been published in a 42-page document that includes an executive summary of the findings and is available at no cost here .

Listen360 helps businesses understand and build relationships with their customers. Listen360's software compiles customer feedback in real time and in one place, so brands can address complaints quickly, keep existing customers happy, and win more referrals for the business.

