Listeners On Call Launches Scalable Mental Health Solution During Unprecedented Times

With the Listen for Good program, Listeners On Call is turning the art of empathetic listening into the ultimate virtual volunteer model by enabling the independent workforce to fundraise while helping those who are struggling and in need of support. As part of the program, Listeners who connect with Callers can donate their earnings to their favorite Listen for Good cause, thereby easily turning free time into a volunteer opportunity. In addition, Listeners On Call will donate a portion of all proceeds from calls made using Listen for Good partner codes to the associated partner organization.

"With our Listen for Good program, we are hoping to make it easy for organizations and Listeners alike to leverage the Listeners On Call platform to enable connections that make a positive impact on the world," said Cole Egger, Co-Founder and CEO of Listeners On Call. "Now, anyone with an empathetic heart and commitment to helping others can turn their commute, lunch-hour or any other free moment of their day into a volunteer experience that helps organizations and people in need."

Launch partners include VolunteerMatch, the world leader in volunteerism; Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members; Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice, a network of veterinarians around the country whose goal is to empower every owner to care for their geriatric pets; and Communities in Schools of the Big Country, an affiliate of the nation's largest organization dedicated to empowering at-risk students to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future.

"This is a difficult time in our country, and around our world, and we've seen a massive outpouring of concern from volunteers who want to give of their time but must do so virtually during these pandemic conditions," said Laura Plato, Chief Solutions Officer for VolunteerMatch. "Our partnership with Listeners On Call is one way we can help connect volunteers directly to people who will benefit from their support, in a safe and secure way, while also contributing to VolunteerMatch's long-term capacity to serve."

"Folds of Honor is proud to partner with Listeners on Call," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor. "Together we can provide a holistic approach to caring for Veterans and their families by providing much needed access to support and life changing educational scholarships for spouses and children."

About Listeners On Call

As the pioneer in Consumer Listening Services, Listeners On Call is a new platform that promotes mental health and well-being by connecting Callers to trained Listeners — anonymously and affordably. Our foundational philosophy of Connected Listening builds on shared experiences to create an immediate bond between Callers and Listeners. We are committed to connecting anyone, anywhere, anytime with someone who has a related personal experience and is ready to listen, and are proud to offer on call empathy, privacy and support for millions of people who need to feel heard. For more information, visit www.listenersoncall.com .

