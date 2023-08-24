ListenFirst Announces New CEO and Key Leadership Appointments

ListenFirst, the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced significant changes to its leadership team, including the appointment of a new CEO and the promotion of key individuals to critical leadership roles. These changes reflect the company's commitment to its core values and strategic growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst, the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced significant changes to its leadership team, including the appointment of a new CEO and the promotion of key individuals to critical leadership roles. These changes reflect the company's commitment to its core values and strategic growth.

Today, ListenFirst officially announces the appointment of Miranda McWeeney as the company's Chief Executive Officer. This formal recognition underscores her outstanding contributions and exemplifies the company's dedication to nurturing talent from within its ranks.

Over the past 11 years at ListenFirst, Miranda has demonstrated exceptional leadership with her customer-centric DNA. Her leadership has been a critical component of ListenFirst's success.

"As ListenFirst enters this exciting phase of its journey, we are thrilled to announce Miranda's appointment as CEO and recognize the dedication of our talented team members. Miranda has been a key leader within ListenFirst for many years. This appointment recognizes her accomplishments over those years and our excitement about what lies ahead under her leadership," said Jason Klein, Co-Founder of ListenFirst.

Miranda's elevation to CEO signifies a new chapter for ListenFirst as she continues to lead the company on its path of growth, innovation, and excellence. Her visionary leadership, combined with the expertise of the newly appointed leaders, ensures that ListenFirst remains at the forefront of the Social Analytics market.

"I'm honored and excited to take on the CEO role at ListenFirst. This journey has been about prioritizing our customers, building a best-in-class team, and fostering a culture of innovation in the ever-changing social space. I am grateful for the unwavering support of our team and customers over the years. I look forward to leading ListenFirst into a new era of growth, collaboration, and success," said Miranda McWeeney, CEO of ListenFirst.

In addition to the CEO appointment, ListenFirst is pleased to recognize Jonathan Farb, who has been instrumental in shaping the company's operations from the outset. He will assume the title of Chief Operating Officer in addition to his current Chief Product Officer responsibilities.

ListenFirst remains more dedicated than ever to delivering superior services and solutions to its clients. These leadership changes reinforce the company's ongoing commitment to excellence.

About ListenFirst Media

ListenFirst is the premier social analytics solution the world's leading brands use. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades, including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2022 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands, including AT&T, Amazon, and Spotify. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com.

