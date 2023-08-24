ListenFirst Announces New CEO and Key Leadership Appointments

News provided by

ListenFirst Media

24 Aug, 2023, 13:43 ET

ListenFirst, the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced significant changes to its leadership team, including the appointment of a new CEO and the promotion of key individuals to critical leadership roles. These changes reflect the company's commitment to its core values and strategic growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst, the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced significant changes to its leadership team, including the appointment of a new CEO and the promotion of key individuals to critical leadership roles. These changes reflect the company's commitment to its core values and strategic growth.

Today, ListenFirst officially announces the appointment of Miranda McWeeney as the company's Chief Executive Officer. This formal recognition underscores her outstanding contributions and exemplifies the company's dedication to nurturing talent from within its ranks.

Over the past 11 years at ListenFirst, Miranda has demonstrated exceptional leadership with her customer-centric DNA. Her leadership has been a critical component of ListenFirst's success.

"As ListenFirst enters this exciting phase of its journey, we are thrilled to announce Miranda's appointment as CEO and recognize the dedication of our talented team members. Miranda has been a key leader within ListenFirst for many years. This appointment recognizes her accomplishments over those years and our excitement about what lies ahead under her leadership," said Jason Klein, Co-Founder of ListenFirst.

Miranda's elevation to CEO signifies a new chapter for ListenFirst as she continues to lead the company on its path of growth, innovation, and excellence. Her visionary leadership, combined with the expertise of the newly appointed leaders, ensures that ListenFirst remains at the forefront of the Social Analytics market.

"I'm honored and excited to take on the CEO role at ListenFirst. This journey has been about prioritizing our customers, building a best-in-class team, and fostering a culture of innovation in the ever-changing social space. I am grateful for the unwavering support of our team and customers over the years. I look forward to leading ListenFirst into a new era of growth, collaboration, and success," said Miranda McWeeney, CEO of ListenFirst.

In addition to the CEO appointment, ListenFirst is pleased to recognize Jonathan Farb, who has been instrumental in shaping the company's operations from the outset. He will assume the title of Chief Operating Officer in addition to his current Chief Product Officer responsibilities.

ListenFirst remains more dedicated than ever to delivering superior services and solutions to its clients. These leadership changes reinforce the company's ongoing commitment to excellence.

About ListenFirst Media

ListenFirst is the premier social analytics solution the world's leading brands use. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades, including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2022 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands, including AT&T, Amazon, and Spotify. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com.

Press Contact:

Chase Varga
509-619-2433
https://www.listenfirstmedia.com

SOURCE ListenFirst Media

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.