ListenFirst Names Scott N Levy As Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst, the most comprehensive social media analytics solution for big brands, today announced the appointment of Scott N Levy as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Levy will be responsible for all of ListenFirst's revenue efforts across both New Business and Expansion / Upsells and will spearhead growth in verticals like Media & Entertainment, Retail / Fashion / Beauty, CPG, Healthcare, and others. In addition, Levy will lead both the New Business and Account Management teams and report directly to Christian Anthony, Co-CEO.

Levy stands as the first CRO appointed at ListenFirst, which reflects the company's continued growth and commitment to investing in leaders with proven capabilities. Levy's announcement is the latest development in the company's expansion, following its promotion of a new Chief Marketing Officer and hiring of a Chief Financial Officer, as well as it receiving a majority growth investment from Frontier Capital, a Charlotte-based growth equity firm focused exclusively on software and tech-enabled business services companies.

"We are ecstatic that Scott joined ListenFirst," said Jason Klein, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ListenFirst. "His arrival is consistent with our talent acquisition strategy, designed to attract the industry's best and brightest. Scott's deep expertise in leading social and digital initiatives for some of the largest corporations bolsters our existing industry-leading offerings and service for clients."

Levy has been at the forefront of digital and social for over two decades. After building out the digital experience for CBS, Scott was the revenue leader for Context Optional, a social media marketing platform that was one of the original Facebook partners, which was acquired by Adobe, as well as Olapic, the leading UGC solution, which was acquired by Monotype.

"ListenFirst is at the head of its class, providing unparalleled social media analytics to some of the largest and most dynamic brands in the world ," said Levy. "I'm excited to lead our teams, with the goal of continuing to deliver premium services and new tools that help grow our clients' businesses."

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the most comprehensive social media analytics solution trusted by the largest companies in the world. With a breadth of analytics and domain expertise unmatched in the market, we provide a streamlined solution for leading brands seeking to unlock the power of social insights in an increasingly fragmented world. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2019 Stevie Award for exceptional client service, a 2019 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd , and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. ListenFirst clients include AT&T, Amazon and Disney, and is regularly featured in Variety, Ad Age, The New York Times, and more. For additional information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

