ListenFirst Unveils Social Indexes for Sports Revolutionizing the Game with Comprehensive Industry Insights on Social Media

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst , the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced the release of Social Indexes for Sports, designed to empower sports industry professionals with unprecedented access to industry-wide intelligence. In an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving sports landscape, staying ahead of the game has never been more critical. ListenFirst's Social Indexes for Sports promises to be the ultimate game-changer.

"We are thrilled to introduce a tool that puts the power of comprehensive industry insights at the fingertips of sports professionals. In the fast-paced world of sports, success is not just about knowing your competitors; it's about understanding the entire landscape," said Jonathan Farb, COO & CPO of ListenFirst. "Social Indexes for Sports empowers the most important sports organizations on the planet, providing the knowledge and tools needed to stay ahead of the game, adapt to evolving trends, and secure their position as a leader in the industry."

Social Indexes for Sports launches today with the following key components:

Unlock a Winning Advantage: Monitoring a few obvious competitors isn't enough. Social Indexes for Sports offers an expansive view of the entire industry, helping identify the share of voice threats and seize opportunities.

Stay on Top of Fan Engagement Trends: Understanding how fans engage with teams, athletes, and leagues is key. Keep ahead of evolving fan engagement trends, ensuring strategies align with audience preferences.

Visibility Beyond Direct Competitors: Don't be blindsided by emerging competition where you least expect it. Broaden focus, letting you spot industry-wide trends and adapt proactively, ensuring your market position remains secure.

Effortlessly Showcase Success: Share your increased share of voice or competitive rankings in seconds, highlighting your achievements.

Extensive Coverage: Access a catalog of 500+ teams, leagues, and organizations, covering established and emerging competition, with instant access and no setup hassles. Includes NFL, NBA, MLS, EPL, La Liga, Motorsports, Golf, Combat Sports, Racquet Sports, and many more.

Extra Help When Needed: ListenFirst will also provide their award-winning managed services add-on, providing expert guidance to maximize the value of translating insights to winning marketing strategies.

Example Insights

The top US professional leagues on social media are the NBA ( 2.8B ), NFL ( 1.6B ), and MLB ( 874M ), respectively, when combining social activity for the league and all teams.

), NFL ( ), and MLB ( ), respectively, when combining social activity for the league and all teams. MLS has acquired 27M new social followers throughout 2023, nearly exclusively due to Messi joining Inter Miami FC.

new social followers throughout 2023, nearly exclusively due to Messi joining Inter Miami FC. Formula 1 ( 959K ) is the #1 individual sports organization on social media, followed by WWE ( 753M ) and UFC ( 365M ).

) is the #1 individual sports organization on social media, followed by WWE ( ) and UFC ( ). The top three teams, leagues, and organizations in the world on social media are Real Madrid CF ( 2.3B ), FC Barcelona ( 1.8B ), and the NBA ( 1.3B ).

ListenFirst today has begun onboarding the initial set of users on Social Indexes for Sports. Existing customers can begin to take advantage by contacting their current account manager, while new customers may contact ListenFirst to schedule a demo and gain access.

About ListenFirst Media

ListenFirst is the premier social analytics solution the world's leading brands use. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades, including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2022 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands, including AT&T, Amazon, and Spotify. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com

