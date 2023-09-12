ListenFirst Unveils Social Indexes for Sports Revolutionizing the Game with Comprehensive Industry Insights on Social Media

News provided by

ListenFirst Media

12 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

ListenFirst, the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced the release of Social Indexes for Sports, designed to empower sports industry professionals with unprecedented access to industry-wide intelligence. In an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving sports landscape, staying ahead of the game has never been more critical. ListenFirst's Social Indexes for Sports promises to be the ultimate game-changer.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst, the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced the release of Social Indexes for Sports, designed to empower sports industry professionals with unprecedented access to industry-wide intelligence. In an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving sports landscape, staying ahead of the game has never been more critical. ListenFirst's Social Indexes for Sports promises to be the ultimate game-changer.

"We are thrilled to introduce a tool that puts the power of comprehensive industry insights at the fingertips of sports professionals. In the fast-paced world of sports, success is not just about knowing your competitors; it's about understanding the entire landscape," said Jonathan Farb, COO & CPO of ListenFirst.  "Social Indexes for Sports empowers the most important sports organizations on the planet, providing the knowledge and tools needed to stay ahead of the game, adapt to evolving trends, and secure their position as a leader in the industry."

Social Indexes for Sports launches today with the following key components:

  • Unlock a Winning Advantage: Monitoring a few obvious competitors isn't enough. Social Indexes for Sports offers an expansive view of the entire industry, helping identify the share of voice threats and seize opportunities.
  • Stay on Top of Fan Engagement Trends: Understanding how fans engage with teams, athletes, and leagues is key. Keep ahead of evolving fan engagement trends, ensuring strategies align with audience preferences.
  • Visibility Beyond Direct Competitors: Don't be blindsided by emerging competition where you least expect it.  Broaden focus, letting you spot industry-wide trends and adapt proactively, ensuring your market position remains secure.
  • Effortlessly Showcase Success: Share your increased share of voice or competitive rankings in seconds, highlighting your achievements.
  • Extensive Coverage: Access a catalog of 500+ teams, leagues, and organizations, covering established and emerging competition, with instant access and no setup hassles. Includes NFL, NBA, MLS, EPL, La Liga, Motorsports, Golf, Combat Sports, Racquet Sports, and many more.
  • Extra Help When Needed: ListenFirst will also provide their award-winning managed services add-on, providing expert guidance to maximize the value of translating insights to winning marketing strategies.

Example Insights

  • The top US professional leagues on social media are the NBA (2.8B), NFL (1.6B), and MLB (874M), respectively, when combining social activity for the league and all teams.
  • MLS has acquired 27M new social followers throughout 2023, nearly exclusively due to Messi joining Inter Miami FC.
  • Formula 1 (959K) is the #1 individual sports organization on social media, followed by WWE (753M) and UFC (365M).
  • The top three teams, leagues, and organizations in the world on social media are Real Madrid CF (2.3B), FC Barcelona (1.8B), and the NBA (1.3B).

ListenFirst today has begun onboarding the initial set of users on Social Indexes for Sports. Existing customers can begin to take advantage by contacting their current account manager, while new customers may contact ListenFirst to schedule a demo and gain access.

About ListenFirst Media

ListenFirst is the premier social analytics solution the world's leading brands use. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades, including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2022 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands, including AT&T, Amazon, and Spotify. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com

Press Contact:

Chase Varga
(646) 349-6810
https://www.listenfirstmedia.com

SOURCE ListenFirst Media

Also from this source

ListenFirst Announces New CEO and Key Leadership Appointments

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.