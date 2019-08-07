ListenFirst Wins 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst , the most comprehensive social media analytics solution for the enterprise, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Social Media Monitoring Software" award by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

ListenFirst created a Social NPS, called the Brand Reputation Index (BRI), to uncover customer attitudes towards a brand by leveraging the vast amount of signals exchanged between audiences and brands on social media platforms every day. The BRI helps companies gain a comprehensive view of customers' overall perception of a brand, alerts companies to fluctuations, and can pinpoint events that contribute to a spike or fall on the index.

"BRI is a beautifully simple system for analyzing how customers feel about a brand at any point," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "We are thrilled to recognize ListenFirst for their many "breakthrough" innovations in the social media monitoring space, and congratulate them on the well-deserved 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award."

"Our social NPS enables brands to instantly uncover brand health pre, during, and post campaigns, to both set benchmarks and measure performance relative to their competitive cohort," says Tracy David, CMO, ListenFirst. "With the Brand Reputation Index, brands can easily and instantly identify when a crisis is gaining momentum and use these insights to determine the proper communications strategy."

This award is the latest in a number of honors that ListenFirst's social media analytics capabilities achieved this year:

G2 Crowd High Performer for 2019

2019 Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service

Finalist for the 2019 SaaS Awards Program for Best SaaS Product for PR or Social Monitoring and Management

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the most trusted social analytics solution for evaluating social media performance and developing digital marketing strategy. With a breadth of data and award-winning service unmatched in the marketplace, we give the world's leading brands an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands including Time Warner, Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal, and Gap Inc. and is regularly featured in The Wall Street Journal, Variety, Ad Age, Forbes and more. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

