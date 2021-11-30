ListenFirst's Jonathan Farb Named Co-Chair Of The Advertising Research Foundation's Social Council

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst , the premier enterprise social analytics solution, is proud to announce that their Chief Product Officer, Jonathan Farb has been named Social Council Co-Chair by the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF). Farb will complement the leadership of Amy Laine, the Principal Market Analyst, Social Insights Program Team Lead at IBM who was named the Social Council Chair by the ARF.

The Advertising Research Foundation has been the standard-bearer for unbiased quality in research on advertising, media and marketing since 1936, with the goal of bringing advertisers, agencies, media companies, research companies and ad tech into one conversation about how to be better. Their Social Council assesses best practices in the measurement of natural language processing, sentiment analysis, social marketing, and social media influencers and their effects in driving both upper and lower funnel brand metrics.

Jonathan Farb has been a member of the Social Council since its inception in February 2018, and his taking on an even larger leadership role reflects his and ListenFirst's deep commitment to the Social Council's core mission of education and standardization around social media measurement.

"I'm very proud of the work we've done together on the ARF's Social Council from creating such definitive resources as The ARF Social Council Field Guide to participating in such informative webinars as The Business Impact of Public Conversation," explained Jonathan Farb. "Education and collaboration are pillars of our industry, and I couldn't be more excited to work with the distinguished leaders and peers on the Social Council on even more programming sharing our insights around social measurement."

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the premier social analytics solution used by the world's leading brands. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2021 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands including AT&T, Amazon, NBCUniversal, and Peloton. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

