ListenFirst's State of Social Report for Hospitals Reveals Top 10 U.S. Hospitals and Children's Hospitals on Social Media

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst, the most comprehensive social analytics solution, today released a report on the State of Social 2020: Hospital Networks, including a ranking of both the Top 10 U.S. Hospitals and the Top 10 U.S. Children's Hospitals by social engagement. The report documents the social media efforts of 1,033 hospitals and is designed to give healthcare marketers tactical advice on how to better connect and engage with their communities on social media.

Comparing Q4 2019 to Q1 2017, engagement of hospital posts increased by 139 percent on Instagram and by 35 percent on Twitter. Of the Top 10 Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic were the top performers, with Cleveland Clinic generating 28 percent of the social engagement in the Top 10, and Mayo Clinic accounting for another 21 percent of social engagement. The Cleveland Clinic had a particularly strong year on Instagram where social engagement was up 40 percent overall, and up 30 percent on Facebook, comparing 2019 to 2018. In the same time period, Mayo Clinic increased its social engagement by 34 percent on Instagram, while the hospital also added 247K new subscribers to its YouTube channel in 2019.

The fastest growing hospital was Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, which saw a 173 percent increase in social engagement comparing 2019 to 2018.

TOP 10 HOSPITALS BY LISTENFIRST SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT SCORE, 2019 Rank Hospital ListenFirst Social

Engagement Score % Change YoY 1 Cleveland Clinic 2,896,460 -23 2 Mayo Clinic 2,234,749 3 3 Harvard Medical School 947,266 10 4 Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 832,620 29 5 University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center 777,326 -12 6 Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center 646,654 40 7 Kaiser Permanente 580,853 -40 8 Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center 509,291 173 9 Johns Hopkins Medicine 501,994 -6 10 UCLA Health 492,071 55 ListenFirst Social Engagement Score: Based on fan growth, content reactions, comments, shares, and conversation volume across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, Jan 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2019

Meanwhile, among the Top 10 Children's Hospitals, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital took the top spot, generating at least 3.7X more social engagement than any other Children's Hospital in 2019. St. Jude's had a strong year on Instagram, generating 97.6K new followers, which was up 57% from 2018.

Children's Health, with a 148 percent increase in social engagement, had the most year over year growth among the Children's Hospitals, while UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital saw its social engagement increase by 59 percent in 2019.

TOP 10 CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS BY LISTENFIRST SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT SCORE, 2019 Rank Hospital ListenFirst Social

Engagement Score % Change YoY 1 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 2,672,623 -28 2 Nationwide Children's Hospital 721,551 72 3 UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital 519,905 59 4 Children's Healthcare of Atlanta 490,343 9 5 Boston Children's Hospital 461,689 1 6 Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago 400,955 -4 7 Children's Hospital Los Angeles 397,422 8 8 Children's Health 356,155 148 9 UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh 321,395 0 10 Children's Hospital of Philadelphia 315,664 13 ListenFirst Social Engagement Score: Based on fan growth, content reactions, comments, shares, and conversation volume across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, Jan 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2019

"The challenge for hospitals around social media is creating positive associations for inherently stressful situations, and in looking at the Top 10 Hospitals and Children's Hospitals we can see the formula for cracking that code," explains Tracy David, Chief Marketing Officer, ListenFirst. "By expanding the conversation around healthcare to include inspirational stories of people supporting each other through illness, sharing adorable content with therapy pets, fun healthy recipes, and day to day medical advice; these industry leaders are illustrating how lifestyle content can be used to build a deeper relationship with potential patients."

Other notable findings in the report include:

The industry has largely bounced back from Facebook algorithm changes. Hospital Fan Growth on Facebook was up 22 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, with the volume of posts shared by hospitals on Facebook down by just 1 percent

Hospital Fan Growth increased by 1,933 percent on YouTube and by 584 percent on Instagram, comparing Q4 2019 to Q1 2017

Video has become increasingly important for Hospitals, with the volume of YouTube views for Hospital content increasing by 554 percent, comparing Q4 2019 to Q1 2017

To download the report, please visit:

https://www.listenfirstmedia.com/state-of-social-2020-hospital-networks/

