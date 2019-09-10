ListenFirst's State of Social TV Q2 Report Provides Key Performance Insights for 2019 Strategies

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst, the most comprehensive social analytics solution for the enterprise, today released its Q2 2019 State of Social TV report with key insights into social video trends and organic reach, how consumers are engaging with TV pages, and which TV genres, networks, and programs are coming out on top on social media. ListenFirst's report details the continued growth of YouTube subscribers and viewership for TV pages, momentum of Instagram Stories, and the uptick in Facebook and Twitter engagement and fan footprint after a period of decline.

"As we progress through 2019, this report gives further insight into how TV pages are reacting and rebounding across social platforms after 2018's massive updates and changes in the social space," said Jason Klein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, ListenFirst. "Using this report's exclusive insights into which content types, TV programs, and social platforms are driving the most success, TV networks can optimize their social strategies to better connect with their audiences and finish strong in 2019."

Key takeaways from the report include:

Instagram leading the way in audience and interactions: TV pages saw a 36% increase in Instagram fan footprint 26% increase in social engagement on the platform from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019

TV pages saw a 36% increase in Instagram fan footprint 26% increase in social engagement on the platform from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 YouTube closing in on Instagram: For YouTube, TV pages saw a 35% growth in fan footprint from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 and a 23% increase in YouTube video views during the same period

For YouTube, TV pages saw a 35% growth in fan footprint from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 and a 23% increase in YouTube video views during the same period Streaming sees continued growth, Premium cable spikes: From Q2 2018 to Q2 2019, social engagement for Streaming programs grew 73%; Premium Cable programs, driven by Game of Thrones, spiked 641%

From Q2 2018 to Q2 2019, social engagement for Streaming programs grew 73%; Premium Cable programs, driven by Game of Thrones, spiked 641% TV pages seeing growth on Facebook and Twitter in 2019: In Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019, TV pages saw their fan footprint on Facebook and Twitter grow 50% and 23% respectively; engagement saw a 10% growth on Facebook and 22% growth on Twitter during the same period

In Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019, TV pages saw their fan footprint on Facebook and Twitter grow 50% and 23% respectively; engagement saw a 10% growth on Facebook and 22% growth on Twitter during the same period Top 5 TV Programs by Interest Score in Q2 2019: Game of Thrones , HBO ( 67.3M ); Chernobyl, HBO ( 7.6M ); Saturday Night Live , NBC ( 6.3M ); Shadowhunters , Freeform ( 5.6M ); When They See Us , Netflix ( 5.2M )

, HBO ( ); HBO ( ); , NBC ( ); , Freeform ( ); , Netflix ( ) Top 5 TV Network Roll-Ups by Social Engagement Score in Q1 2019: ESPN ( 590.5M ), NBC ( 255.3M ), E! Network (194.9), Netflix ( 191.5M ), ABC ( 183M )

To download the report, please visit: https://www.listenfirstmedia.com/report-state-of-social-tv-1h-2019/

