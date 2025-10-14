LISTENGAGE JOINS TCS: ACQUISITION BOLSTERS SCALE AND AI EXPERTISE FOR SALESFORCE CUSTOMERS

Decades of Cross-Cloud Expertise Bolstered by Global Scale, Promising Enhanced Project Support and Breakthrough Personalized Experiences

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ListEngage has entered into an agreement to join Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The acquisition became public on October 9, 2025, with TCS approving a 100% stake in ListEngage for $72.8 million. ListEngage is a Salesforce consultancy focused on enabling emerging technologies and digital transformation with a keen focus on Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, Agentforce, and Salesforce CRM solutioning.

The fully remote Summit Salesforce partner, ListEngage, sees this acquisition as a testament to the longtime company value proposition of placing expertise, growth, and culture above all else. ListEngage Founder and CEO, Altaf Shaikh, emphasized this philosophy, stating, "I've always said, talent over location, and culture over talent." ListEngage customers can expect greater scale for project support and more innovation than ever before, said Altaf Shaikh.

"ListEngage complements TCS' existing capabilities in customer experience and digital transformation. With this new team, and ListEngage's strong market coverage, we expect to scale delivery and unlock new efficiencies through our global delivery model. TCS remains fully committed to supporting existing customers, ensuring continuity and excellence in service delivery," said Vikram Karakoti, Tata Consultancy Services, Global Head, Enterprise Solutions.

ListEngage adds more than 400 Salesforce certifications across more than 100 employees. ListEngage's deep expertise in AI-led marketing automation, cross-cloud data integration, and personalized marketing created a fantastic opportunity for a growth platform.

"Joining TCS means a lot of great things, but most of all - it means we're going to have a greater capacity to serve our customers," said Bryan da Frota, ListEngage COO.

ListEngage will now join TCS's global workforce of over 600,000 employees. Bryan da Frota also noted the complementary cultures, remarking, "Our ability to service companies just got multiplied and bolstered by a company that not only has the incredible capabilities, but incredible culture to match our own." This strategic acquisition bolsters TCS's focus on AI and intelligent automation.

"By bringing together TCS's global scale with ListEngage's Salesforce and AI expertise, we're creating a powerhouse that will redefine how enterprises harness data, cloud, and AI to drive meaningful business outcomes," said Altaf Shaikh.

This acquisition "opens a world of opportunity to scale and innovate even more with AI," within the Salesforce ecosystem, according to Pratik Desai, ListEngage Head of Applied AI. Desai further expressed his excitement for the future, stating, "I've been in the Salesforce ecosystem for more than 10 years, and I can honestly say I've never been more excited for what's next."

The enhanced capacity is crucial for supporting cutting-edge technologies like Agentforce, Salesforce's digital labor platform. ListEngage is already recognized as a critical partner for identifying and developing specific use cases for joint customers across industries, helping to ensure tailored and effective AI solutions for scaling digital labor. Through this acquisition, ListEngage now has greater scale. "This is like adding rocket fuel to our team, leading the charge on emerging technologies, innovations, and AI," said Pratik Desai.

ListEngage has been on a growth trajectory since its inception in 2003, continuously increasing its practice size and disciplines across the ecosystem of Salesforce solutions. ListEngage Founder & CEO, Altaf Shaikh, takes pride in having built a company that scales across the clouds, including Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, Agentforce, CRM, and beyond.

"Our people are what make our company great. They're how we've gotten this far - coming from a small group of five in 2003, to where we are now, it's been an amazing journey. This is going to be our best chapter yet," said Altaf Shaikh.

For more information about ListEngage, visit www.listengage.com

ListEngage's Salesforce-certified and accredited experts guide your business to get the most out of AI-led marketing automation, cross-cloud data integration, and personalized marketing. With top-tier expertise across Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, Agentforce and CRM, embark on your Salesforce Journey with a cross-cloud consulting partner who's done it all, from platform onboarding to large digital transformations and platform migration. As a Salesforce Ventures-backed, Summit status partner, customer success is at the heart of everything ListEngage accomplishes. ListEngage has supported 5,000+ successful projects and over 3,000 happy customers since inception in 2003.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

