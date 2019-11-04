ListEngage Recognized for Excellence in Digital Marketing

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ListEngage is proud to announce that they have received the EIS Award for Excellence in Email Marketing within the Multiple Messaging category, from MediaPost Communications, an internationally recognized online publishing resource for advertising media professionals.

ListEngage and EIS Awards logos features, with the text "Recognized for Excellence in Digital Marketing Campaign"

This award recognizes ListEngage's outstanding execution of a digital marketing campaign for an enterprise customers Engagement and Loyalty Campaign surrounding its wellness app. The ListEngage team was presented the award during a celebration held on September 24 at the legendary Cutting Room in New York, New York.

The wellness app was developed to inspire wellness in members, and was promoted with a multi-channel campaign based on a variety of data points through its partnership with ListEngage. Three months prior to the launch of the app, an email was sent to encourage eligible members to sign up for SMS mobile messages which was then used to prompt members to download the app. The program generated a 23% email-to-SMS conversion rate, with SMS driving 81% of app downloads. Lower conversion costs and increased customer engagement were the result of the partnership with ListEngage.

"There is a huge amount of digital expertise, marketing automation smarts and attention to detail required to develop a winning strategy and campaign like this. ListEngage is proud to work closely with members of our customer team that had great vision behind this program and we are thrilled and honored to be recognized and share this award with them," commented CEO Altaf Shaikh.

About The EIS Awards

MediaPost's EIS Awards recognize outstanding email marketing programs and initiatives undertaken by brands and their agencies.

About MediaPost

For over 20 years, MediaPost Communications (http://www.mediapost.com/) has been and is at the forefront of the ever-changing digital marketplace. It is the largest and most influential media, marketing and advertising site providing news, blogs, and directories to help our community of more than 150,000 members better plan and buy both traditional and online advertising.

About ListEngage

Founded in 2005, ListEngage is an award-winning Salesforce Silver partner that helps companies turn data into highly targeted communications campaigns. Our consultants have decades of experience solving marketing and digital transformation problems for customers in Health and Life Sciences, Financial Services, Retail and more. We've built our reputation through helping customers navigate digital transformation to realize business goals using the Salesforce Platform, starting with the Marketing Cloud. To connect with ListEngage, visit www.ListEngage.com.

Contact: Bryan da Frota

Phone: 508.418.6513

Email: bdafrota@listengage.com

Related Images

listengage-receives-marketing-eis.png

ListEngage Receives Marketing EIS Award

ListEngage and EIS Awards logos features, with the text "Recognized for Excellence in Digital Marketing Campaign"

Related Links

ListEngage

MediaPost

SOURCE ListEngage

Related Links

http://www.ListEngage.com

