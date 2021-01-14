Listenmed Pays it Forward to People in Need in California
Jan 14, 2021, 16:32 ET
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Listenmed, Inc. a telemedicine corporation headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA has announced that it will donate 10 meals to the LA Regional Food Bank after every appointment on listenmed.com.
According to Dr. William Stanford, one of the Listenmed physicians, "The number of people in California right now who are struggling to put food on the table for their family is staggering. We want to help our patients and at the same time, give back to the community. We are donating 10 meals to the LA Regional Food Bank with every consultation. We are providing a confidential and safe way that men in California can get medical help without ever leaving their home. They can speak to a US-trained doctor via telemedicine and any prescriptions are filled by a licensed pharmacy in southern California and then shipped to them within 48 hours for free. It is critical that patients not get medications by just filling out an online health questionnaire. You must speak with a doctor so they can ask you detailed individual questions that a general health history doesn't cover. It could save your life!"
ABOUT LISTENMED.COM:
Listenmed.com provides same-day live telemedicine appointments for Erectile Dysfunction ("ED"), Hair Loss, Covid-19 counseling and Non-Emergency medical issues. All the Listenmed physicians are board-certified and trained at top-tier U.S. medical schools and residencies. After the live telemedicine appointment with a Listenmed doctor, all prescriptions are either hand-delivered or shipped to the patient within 48 hours via UPS for free.
For more information, go to listenmed.com.
Download the Listenmed app in the App Store.
Press contact [email protected] or (310) 600-0466.
SOURCE Listenmed, Inc.