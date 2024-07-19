Listeria Lawyer Investigates Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meats in New York

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Listeria Lawyer Jory Lange is investigating a Deli Meat Listeria Outbreak. The CDC and USDA report that, "Of the 18 people able to be interviewed, 16 (89%) reported eating meats sliced at a deli, most commonly deli-sliced turkey, liverwurst, and ham. Meats were sliced at a variety of supermarket and grocery store delis."

28 people have been hospitalized. 2 people have died. In New York, 7 people were hospitalized.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Listeria. Food that is contaminated with Listeria may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that the corporations that make and sell our food ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said Listeria Lawyer Jory Lange.

Record-Breaking Food Poisoning Lawyer

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading food poisoning lawyers. Jory recently won a $10 million settlement on behalf of a California family who got food poisoning after eating at a restaurant. The $10 million settlement was one of the top 10 personal injury settlements reported in California in 2022. It is believed to be the largest Shigella food poisoning settlement in US history on behalf of a person who developed Reactive Arthritis from Shigella food poisoning.

How The Lange Law Firm Can Help

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by contaminated products. When food manufacturers cause Listeria outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you have been infected with Listeria by sliced deli meat and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading food poisoning lawyers successfully representing clients across the United States in food poisoning cases from Listeria, E. coli, Salmonella, Shigella, Cyclospora, and Vibrio.

