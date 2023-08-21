Listings-to-Leads Releases Q2 2023 Data on Lead Generation Costs for Realtors

The lead generation service provider reveals average costs for generating real estate leads in Q2 2023

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Listings-to-Leads is a software platform exclusively supporting cost-effective lead generation and marketing for real estate agents.

As the platform has grown, its data set around lead generation metrics in real estate has become increasingly significant.

Lead Generation with Listings-to-Leads
For the first time ever, the company is sharing average quarterly numbers for an array of meaningful lead generation costs.

With over $2 million dollars spent on just Facebook Ads alone, Listings-to-Leads is excited to share benchmark results for average cost per lead across a variety of real estate ads.

Q2 Average Lead Generation Costs on Facebook and Instagram Ads

For the time period between April 1 - June 30, 2023, the average cost per lead for real estate agents across all regions in the Listings to Leads systems were as follows:

Listings Status: Just Listed
Lead Type: Buyer
Cost Per Lead: $2.84

Listings Status: Active
Lead Type: Buyer
Cost Per Lead: $3.02

Listings Status: Open House
Lead Type: Buyer
Cost Per Lead: $4.23

Listings Status: Just Sold
Lead Type: Seller
Cost Per Lead: $10.62

Listings Status: Coming Soon
Lead Type: Buyer
Cost Per Lead: $3.98

Listings Status: Pending
Lead Type: Seller
Cost Per Lead: $6.42

Buyer leads include:
Names, Email Addresses, Phone Numbers and Purchase Time Frames.

Seller Leads include: 
Names, Email Addresses, Phone Numbers and Selling Time Frames.

Get Better, Lower Cost Leads With Listings-to-Leads

Leads are the foundation of every successful real estate business, and using a lead generation service provider or lead generation software is an option. The Listings-to-Leads platform makes lead generation cost-effective and manageable for busy agents.

Compared to other lead generation providers, Listings-to-Leads offers an extensive and affordable service for new and experienced agents.

If you would like to learn more about Listings-to-Leads, you can contact them at 888-508-8322 or visit Listingstoleads.com

