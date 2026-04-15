Listo Announces Expanded Presence Across the U.S. with New Venues in 10 Additional States

15 new deals with sports stadiums and arenas underscore rising demand for the platform's premium customer experience and venue optimization capabilities

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Listo, the communication, task management, and labor optimization platform for hospitality, stadium, and entertainment venues, today reported strong momentum for Q1 2026, followed by a very successful year in 2025. Continued expansion of services has been driven by new deployments, major renewals, and growing adoption of its broader suite of operational solutions.

Throughout 2025, Listo deepened relationships with existing customers, including many key renewals such as Levi's Stadium (home of the San Francisco 49ers) and Arrowhead Stadium (home of the Kansas City Chiefs).

The company also expanded its national footprint with new deployments across sporting and entertainment venues, including Lumen Field (home of the current Superbowl champions), TD Garden (home of the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins), Bridgestone Arena (home of the Nashville Predators), Petco Park (home of the San Diego Padres), and many others.

That momentum has carried into 2026, where so far Listo has added new live deals with Rate Field (home of the Chicago White Sox), Providence Park (home of the Portland Timbers), T-Mobile Park (home of the Seattle Mariners), and Nu Stadium (home of Inter Miami).

"Venue operations are under constant pressure to deliver exceptional guest experiences while managing fast-moving, complex behind-the-scenes operations," said Gabriel Weisz, CEO and Co-founder of Listo, "Too often teams have to deal with disconnected communication, inefficient workflows that cause delays in service, and outdated processes. Listo was built to solve these challenges by bringing teams together in real time through a more connected way to manage service, streamline communication and improve visibility across operation teams. The growth we have seen in 2025 and the start of 2026 shows just how strongly this solution resonates with our clients."

By reducing friction in staff coordination, enabling smarter task routing, and providing real-time performance analytics, the platform is utilizing its innovative technology to help venues reduce labor hours by up to 15%, minimize downtime, capture more revenue opportunities, and operate more efficiently at scale, whether in concessions, suites, back-of-house, or across the entire property.

"Listo has become an essential part of how we operate at Bridgestone Arena," said Alan Johnson, Technology Operations Lead at Bridgestone Arena. "It has transformed communication across the Delaware North Sportservice unit by simplifying processes, improving coordination between departments and helping our teams respond more efficiently. For our suite holders, the technology creates a direct and seamless connection, making the experience more convenient, discreet and enjoyable."

Listo began working with Bridgestone Arena in 2025, and since then, the venue has seen a 20% increase in efficiency in warehouse ordering delivery timing, a 75% decrease in mis-picking of product, and a 15% increase in suites game day ordering.

The need for better service that utilizes technology and automation, especially among premium ticket-holders at sports and entertainment venues, is clear. As stadiums have invested more than $15B in venue upgrades in recent years, there is an increased demand from fans for a higher quality customer experience that traditional processes struggle to meet. Listo is the solution that makes faster and more accurate high-quality service possible.

Listo's continued growth is not only expanding its clientele, but also its team. To support increasing demand and continued platform expansion, the company is actively hiring across multiple roles as it invests in scaling operations, deepening customer support and accelerating innovation.

About Listo

Listo provides hospitality and enterprise communication tools designed to streamline staff coordination and improve guest experiences across venues and service environments. Its platform helps connect teams in real time, optimize service delivery and support modern venue operations at scale. Find out more at getlisto.io.

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SOURCE Listo