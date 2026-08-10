Listrak Announces Integration with Recharge

Personalized Subscription Experiences Deliver Increased Revenue for Retailers

LITITZ, Pa., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cross-channel personalization platform Listrak announced a new integration with Recharge, the subscription platform built for the world's fastest-growing brands. The new Recharge integration enables marketers to create more personalized experiences around key subscription moments, improving retention, supporting repeat purchases, and delivering long-term customer value.

Through the integration with Recharge, event flows pass directly through Listrak, powering journeys and message personalization. The integration enables marketers to trigger messaging around subscription activities such as starting, pausing, cancelling, or reactivating a subscription; upcoming subscription orders and successful charges; product swaps or delivery frequency changes; and bundle updates and one-time product additions. In addition, the integration supports gift purchases and gift redemption activity, helping brands extend their reach beyond existing subscribers and unlock incremental revenue opportunities through gift-driven customer acquisition.

The triggered messaging provides e-commerce teams with more opportunities to stay connected throughout the subscription lifecycle. For example, marketers can:

Remind shoppers about an upcoming order before it processes;

Re-engage customers after a pause or cancellation;

Personalize product recommendations based on what they are already subscribed to; and

Create more connected gifting experiences.

Because Recharge activity flows through the Listrak platform, marketers can use subscription engagement to power the same audience targeting and customer behavior already driving their email, SMS, and onsite experiences. Subscriber clicks and behavior help expand active marketing audiences while improving shopper identification for other high-value triggered campaigns like abandonment, replenishment, back-in-stock, and other lifecycle messaging across channels.

"Subscription customers are often the highest-value shoppers in e-commerce," said Ross Kramer, co-founder & CEO, Listrak. "With Listrak and Recharge, retailers can create a more connected subscription experience that improves retention, increases subscriber engagement, and ultimately creates more incremental revenue opportunities across the customer lifecycle."

"Recharge is built on founding principles that have guided us from day one, including hands-on partnership, relentless innovation, and proven performance, and these are values shared by the team at Listrak," said Oisin O'Connor, Recharge co-founder and CEO. "Joining forces with Listrak means marketers can supercharge personalization around every event in the subscription lifecycle, enhancing customer connections and unlocking increased revenues."

About Recharge

Recharge is the subscription platform built for the world's fastest-growing brands. The mission is simple: make retention better for everyone. The Recharge platform makes it easy for businesses to set up, manage, and grow their subscription revenue. Using data from over 100 million shoppers, Recharge continually innovates its product strategy to unlock new ways to acquire, retain, and maximize customer lifetime value. Trusted by over 20,000 businesses globally, Recharge is a hands-on partner working alongside industry leaders like Good Ranchers, Dr. Squatch, Blueland, Estrid, Oats Overnight, and Bobbie. Learn more at: getrecharge.com.

About Listrak

Listrak is the leading cross-channel personalization platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences across Email, SMS, Push, Web, In-Store and emerging channels like RCS from a single platform. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak drives measurable customer growth, maximizes efficiency, and delivers exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit www.listrak.com.

SOURCE LISTRAK