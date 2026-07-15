Listrak Expands Cross-Channel Personalization with the Launch of Identity-Driven Website Personalization, Turning More Traffic Into Revenue

Listrak's expanded Experience Builder platform deepens website personalization, onsite acquisition, identity, and conversion rate optimization within one platform, enabling marketers to transform customer journeys from anonymous visits into personalized shopping experiences.

LITITZ, Pa., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Listrak, the cross-channel marketing platform serving leading retailers and brands, today announced the expansion of its Experience Builder capabilities, uniting website personalization, onsite acquisition, identity, and conversion rate optimization, all within the same comprehensive platform that also powers cross-channel campaigns. Rather than having disparate tools for email, SMS, onsite, popup, triggers that deliver customer experiences with gaps and overlaps, Listrak's platform allows marketers to deliver a smooth customer journey at every touchpoint building on first-party data and tailoring the experience to increase revenue.

Amid the shift from SEO to GEO and AI shopping, every onsite interaction matters more than ever before, yet at the same time, there is a growing gap in e-commerce: Most brands spend significant marketing dollars driving traffic to their site, but 90% of those visitors remain anonymous and 96% leave without subscribing or buying. Listrak closes that gap. The expanded platform builds on Listrak's 25 years of expertise in identity, email, and SMS to solve this problem, enabling marketers to identify more visitors and personalize across every stage of the customer journey, all without relying on third-party data or developer cycles for every change.

Powered by retailers' first-party data, adaptive campaigns are custom designed, with marketers setting the goals and guardrails, and AI orchestrating campaigns, curating the audience, crafting messages and measuring outcomes to adapt to the preferences of each shopper. The result is that every shopper receives content and offers that reflect their actual behavior profile data: loyalty status, channel engagement, purchase history, shopping activity, delivered at the right moment, with the relevant message on the relevant channel.

"As Listrak celebrates 25 years of powering cross-channel experiences for leading retailers and brands, this expansion of the platform marks a milestone moment, transforming websites into personalized experiences that drive acquisition and revenue," said Ross Kramer, co-founder & CEO of Listrak. "Websites represent the biggest opportunity for list growth and customer acquisition, but most teams aren't treating them that way. Our platform changes that by transforming websites into personalized shopping experiences, grounded in one unified profile that connects every channel, session, and interaction, allowing brands to turn more of every visit into revenue."

Built on a unified customer profile

At the center of the platform is Listrak's unified customer profile rooted in identity and first-party data that website-only personalization tools can't easily replicate. The platform connects browsing activity, purchase history, and engagement across every channel into a single view of every shopper. The singular view makes acquisition, identity, and conversion work together as one system rather than three disconnected tools, and allows brands to personalize the experience at every stage of the customer journey.

Personalization that drives revenue

Listrak's expanded platform offers a library of revenue-driving plays that marketers can launch across the site, including: gamified signup experiences using spin-to-win, scratch-off, and progress-to-offer mechanics; promotional banners with countdown timers, one-click coupon codes, and built-in urgency; in-cart upsells and cross-sells triggered on qualified carts; and many more.

Capabilities powering these plays include:

Inline content, that brings true website personalization beyond popups, letting marketers place targeted content directly within existing page layouts, including homepage heroes, product pages, cart experiences, and post-checkout pages, where it drives conversions.

that brings true website personalization beyond popups, letting marketers place targeted content directly within existing page layouts, including homepage heroes, product pages, cart experiences, and post-checkout pages, where it drives conversions. Listrak Workbench, a new Chrome extension that standardizes testing, QA, and placement, reducing time-to-launch from weeks to hours. Marketing teams can preview experiences, validate targeting logic, and ship new plays without engineering tickets.

a new Chrome extension that standardizes testing, QA, and placement, reducing time-to-launch from weeks to hours. Marketing teams can preview experiences, validate targeting logic, and ship new plays without engineering tickets. Interactive Elements that add a suite of engagement components, including countdown timers, progress bars, spin-to-win, scratch-off offers, interactive coupons, and animated text, that lift signup rates and pull shoppers down the funnel.

Brands using Experience Builder alongside their cross-channel marketing programs see meaningful gains across the metrics e-commerce teams own, including conversion rate increases of 15%, along with stronger subscriber growth, higher average order values, and stronger repeat purchase rates. Together, these tools give brands a unified way to turn anonymous site traffic into known customers, and known customers into recurring revenue.

About Listrak

Listrak is the leading cross-channel personalization platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences across Email, SMS, Push, Web, In-Store and emerging channels like RCS from a single platform. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak drives measurable customer growth, maximizes efficiency, and delivers exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit https://www.listrak.com/.

SOURCE LISTRAK