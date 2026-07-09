Rapala USA Partners with Listrak to Strengthen Cross-Channel Engagement and Accelerate E-Commerce Growth

Global leader in fishing tackle and outdoor goods unifies email and SMS marketing with Listrak, driving 22% list growth and 144% year-over-year SMS revenue growth

LITITZ, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapala, a global leader in fishing tackle and outdoor sporting goods, is partnering with Listrak, the cross-channel marketing platform, to unify and optimize Rapala's email and SMS marketing programs in the United States. Through Listrak, Rapala USA is creating a more connected customer experience across channels while improving list quality, segmentation, marketing efficiency, and revenue performance.

Using Listrak's multi-channel orchestration capabilities, Rapala ensures customers receive personalized and timely messages, tailored to their shopping needs and channel preferences. Since consolidating its email and SMS marketing with Listrak in 2024, Rapala has been working with Listrak as its consultative partner to optimize sends as well as inbox ratings and segmentation; the master email list, which has grown by 22%, is now cleaner and more efficient, helping to enhance segmentation and improve efficiency. The partnership has also generated broadcast SMS success, with year-over-year SMS revenue up 144% and sends operating at 39% greater efficiency. As a result of these cross-channel marketing improvements, Rapala has achieved related cost savings through a more streamlined and effective marketing process.

"Having partnered with Listrak previously, we were already familiar with their email platform, and after consolidating both our email and SMS programs, we've seen the benefits of managing both channels together," said Kelly Johnson, eCommerce Specialist, Rapala. "Bringing email and SMS onto a single platform has helped our team improve data visibility, gain better insights into customer engagement, and streamline our processes. Just as importantly, the Listrak team has been responsive and collaborative throughout the transition, and we appreciate the partnership and support they've provided."

"Rapala is an iconic brand with a deeply engaged customer base, and we're proud to help its U.S. team create more connected, data-driven customer experiences," said Ross Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Listrak. "By bringing email, SMS, and on-site acquisition together through Listrak, Rapala can better coordinate engagement, improve efficiency, and turn customer signals into more personalized moments that drive measurable growth."

Today, Rapala and its respected brands create a global market leader in fishing lures, soft plastics, rods, reels, terminal tackle, and fishing-related knives and tools, and more. Their brand presence spans many international markets and domains. Its story began in 1936, and the company is known for mass-producing balsa lures, with approximately 20 million lures manufactured each year. As a leading brand in the field, Rapala is dedicated to pushing the industry toward a more sustainable future while continuing to deliver trusted products and connected customer experiences to anglers around the world.

About Rapala VMC

Rapala VMC is a global leader in fishing tackle and outdoor recreation products. With a portfolio of internationally recognized brands, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes products for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 100 countries, combining a long heritage of innovation with a commitment to quality and performance.

About Listrak

Listrak is the leading cross-channel personalization platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences across Email, SMS, Push, Web, In-Store and emerging channels like RCS from a single platform. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak drives measurable customer growth, maximizes efficiency, and delivers exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit https://www.listrak.com/.

SOURCE LISTRAK