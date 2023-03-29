LISTSERV Maestro 11.0 Email Marketing Software Introduces Hybrid Lists

Email Groups, Newsletters and Marketing Campaigns Now Run on One Integrated Platform

BETHESDA, Md., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Soft released LISTSERV® Maestro 11.0 today, providing a new and unique capability for people to manage LISTSERV email groups, newsletters and LISTSERV Maestro email marketing campaigns, all in one convenient location.

New Features Include:

• Mandatory unsubscribe URL for easy opt-out and upholding of email marketing best practices

• Hybrid lists (LISTSERV and LISTSERV Maestro) with automatic import to unify communications

• Capability to send targeted and customized messages to existing LISTSERV list subscribers with full tracking and analytics

• Auto-generated plain text part for accessible viewing on all devices

• Personalized landing pages with powerful tracking insights

"Organizations need to keep strengthening their owned communication channels. Email is a powerful technology for connecting organizations with employees, members, customers and stakeholders," said Outi Tuomaala, L-Soft Executive VP. "LISTSERV Maestro 11.0 is a single platform for all email group communications, supporting discussions to build knowledge, newsletters to keep audiences connected and email marketing with built-in best practices and analytics for outreach and engagement."

LISTSERV Maestro 11.0 Advantages:

Available as both on-premises software and a cloud SaaS on Azure with a dedicated virtual machine, users have the freedom to choose the option that best suits their needs and budget

Handles email groups, discussion forums, newsletters, announcements, blogs and email marketing in one unified platform

Integrates existing LISTSERV lists (most relevant for existing LISTSERV customers)

Offers advanced functionality, such as A/B-split testing, without requiring users to constantly upgrade or pay more for advanced features like automation, unlike other providers with low-cost entry points and restricted features

Key LISTSERV Maestro Benefits:

Time, Money and Hassle Savings: A Single Solution for All Communication Needs

A Closer Look at Recipients: A Flexible and Easy-to-Use Subscriber Database

Boosted Engagement: In-Depth Tracking, Reporting and Analytics

Easy Collaboration: A Multi-User Platform Tailored to Organizational Needs

Peace of Mind: A Solution that Grows as Needs Expand

LISTSERV Maestro Offers Flexible Options:

Software:

https://www.lsoft.com/products/maestro.asp

Cloud Hosted SaaS:

https://www.lsoft.com/products/listplex_maestro.asp

About L-Soft

L-Soft is the exclusive provider of LISTSERV® email list technology and the LISTSERV® Maestro email marketing platform for global digital communications. Organizations across all sectors rely on L-Soft's permission email solutions to manage email newsletters, announcement lists, discussion groups and email communities. Invented by L-Soft Founder and CEO Eric Thomas in 1986, LISTSERV pioneered automated email list management and remains the de facto industry standard.

Learn more: https://www.lsoft.com/

