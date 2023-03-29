LISTSERV Maestro 11.0 Email Marketing Software Introduces Hybrid Lists
Mar 29, 2023, 08:44 ET
BETHESDA, Md., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Soft released LISTSERV® Maestro 11.0 today, providing a new and unique capability for people to manage LISTSERV email groups, newsletters and LISTSERV Maestro email marketing campaigns, all in one convenient location.
New Features Include:
• Mandatory unsubscribe URL for easy opt-out and upholding of email marketing best practices
• Hybrid lists (LISTSERV and LISTSERV Maestro) with automatic import to unify communications
• Capability to send targeted and customized messages to existing LISTSERV list subscribers with full tracking and analytics
• Auto-generated plain text part for accessible viewing on all devices
• Personalized landing pages with powerful tracking insights
"Organizations need to keep strengthening their owned communication channels. Email is a powerful technology for connecting organizations with employees, members, customers and stakeholders," said Outi Tuomaala, L-Soft Executive VP. "LISTSERV Maestro 11.0 is a single platform for all email group communications, supporting discussions to build knowledge, newsletters to keep audiences connected and email marketing with built-in best practices and analytics for outreach and engagement."
LISTSERV Maestro 11.0 Advantages:
- Available as both on-premises software and a cloud SaaS on Azure with a dedicated virtual machine, users have the freedom to choose the option that best suits their needs and budget
- Handles email groups, discussion forums, newsletters, announcements, blogs and email marketing in one unified platform
- Integrates existing LISTSERV lists (most relevant for existing LISTSERV customers)
- Offers advanced functionality, such as A/B-split testing, without requiring users to constantly upgrade or pay more for advanced features like automation, unlike other providers with low-cost entry points and restricted features
Key LISTSERV Maestro Benefits:
Time, Money and Hassle Savings: A Single Solution for All Communication Needs
A Closer Look at Recipients: A Flexible and Easy-to-Use Subscriber Database
Boosted Engagement: In-Depth Tracking, Reporting and Analytics
Easy Collaboration: A Multi-User Platform Tailored to Organizational Needs
Peace of Mind: A Solution that Grows as Needs Expand
LISTSERV Maestro Offers Flexible Options:
Software:
https://www.lsoft.com/products/maestro.asp
Cloud Hosted SaaS:
https://www.lsoft.com/products/listplex_maestro.asp
About L-Soft
L-Soft is the exclusive provider of LISTSERV® email list technology and the LISTSERV® Maestro email marketing platform for global digital communications. Organizations across all sectors rely on L-Soft's permission email solutions to manage email newsletters, announcement lists, discussion groups and email communities. Invented by L-Soft Founder and CEO Eric Thomas in 1986, LISTSERV pioneered automated email list management and remains the de facto industry standard.
Learn more: https://www.lsoft.com/
L-Soft Press Contact
Susan Brown Faghani
1-301-731-0440, Ext 4
https://www.lsoft.com/contact/econtact.asp?id=pressinfo
LISTSERV is a registered trademark licensed to L-Soft international, Inc.
See Guidelines for Proper Usage of the LISTSERV Trademark for more details.
All other trademarks, both marked and unmarked, are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE L-Soft
