LiT Biosciences, LLC Launches Patent-Pending LiT Protect, a Scientist-Founded Botanical Dietary Supplement for Everyday Wellness

Co-founded by Albert P. Li, PhD, and Travis Denton, PhD, the Spokane-based life sciences company brings deep expertise in toxicology, human metabolism, medicinal chemistry and nicotine biochemistry to botanical product development.

SPOKANE, Wash., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized environmental toxicologist Albert P. Li, PhD, and CYP2A6-focused medicinal chemist and nicotine metabolism expert Travis Denton, PhD, today announced the launch of LiT Protect, a patent-pending, science-informed botanical dietary supplement formulated to support the body's natural resilience to everyday environmental stressors.* LiT Protect is the flagship product of LiT Biosciences, LLC, a Spokane, Washington-based life sciences company co-founded to translate expertise in toxicology, metabolism and medicinal chemistry into science-informed products.

The launch reflects decades of combined scientific experience in toxicology, human hepatocyte systems, xenobiotic metabolism, cytochrome P450 biology, medicinal chemistry, nicotine biochemistry and botanical formulation. LiT Biosciences, LLC developed LiT Protect for adults seeking botanical support for everyday wellness as part of a healthy lifestyle.*

Supporting Wellness in a Complex Environment

Adults navigate a complex environmental landscape every day. Urban air quality fluctuations, seasonal environmental changes, occupational exposures, passive smoke in shared spaces, active smoking as a lifestyle-related environmental factor and the general demands of contemporary living all contribute to the environmental burden of modern life.

LiT Biosciences, LLC developed LiT Protect to provide science-informed botanical support for the body's normal metabolic and cellular processes in the context of everyday environmental stressors.* The formulation is designed to complement a healthy lifestyle while remaining grounded in responsible dietary supplement structure/function language.

A Scientific Foundation in Metabolism, Toxicology and Medicinal Chemistry

The launch of LiT Protect brings together two deeply complementary scientific backgrounds centered on how biologically active compounds interact with the body's metabolic and cellular systems. Dr. Li's work has helped shape modern approaches to toxicology, human hepatocyte systems, xenobiotic metabolism and the biological evaluation of environmental mixtures. Dr. Denton's research has advanced medicinal chemistry approaches to nicotine metabolism, CYP2A6 inhibition and the design of selective small-molecule modulators of xenobiotic metabolic pathways.

Together, their expertise informs LiT Biosciences, LLC's broader mission to develop science-informed botanical products with careful attention to quality, compliance and biological rationale.

A Thoughtful Botanical Formulation

LiT Protect is a patent-pending, carefully formulated botanical dietary supplement designed to complement a healthy lifestyle and support the body's normal processes in the context of routine environmental stressors.*

The formulation was developed with attention to botanical rationale, ingredient quality, responsible dietary supplement positioning and use levels appropriate for its intended use. The ingredients used in LiT Protect are generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for applicable food-use contexts when used appropriately. Manufactured in accordance with current Good Manufacturing Practices, LiT Protect reflects LiT Biosciences, LLC's commitment to quality, consistency and transparency at every stage of production.

"LiT Protect grew out of a shared scientific perspective on metabolism, toxicology and how biologically active compounds interact with the body. My work has focused on human hepatocyte systems, xenobiotic metabolism, toxicological evaluation and environmental mixtures, while Travis brings deep medicinal chemistry expertise in nicotine metabolism and selective CYP2A6 inhibition. Our partnership gave us a natural scientific foundation for developing a botanical dietary supplement that reflects quality formulation, biological rationale and respect for the body's normal processes."

— Albert P. Li, PhD, Co-founder & CEO, LiT Biosciences, LLC

"My work has always centered on the relationship between chemical structure, metabolism and biological response. That includes my research in nicotine metabolism and selective CYP2A6 inhibitor design. The broader principle is the same: formulation should be guided by mechanism, biological plausibility and disciplined product development. With LiT Protect, we are applying that perspective to botanical product development in a way that emphasizes quality, scientific rigor and responsible structure/function positioning."

— Travis Denton, PhD, Co-founder & CSO, LiT Biosciences, LLC

Availability

LiT Protect is now available through the LiT Protect website at LiT-Protect.com and is also available through the LiT Biosciences, LLC website at www.litbiosciencesllc.com. This patent-pending product is offered as a dietary supplement for adults seeking botanical support for everyday wellness.*

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About the Scientist-Founders

The launch of LiT Protect reflects the combined expertise of two scientist-founders whose careers span toxicology, metabolism, medicinal chemistry, cytochrome P450 biology and the biological evaluation of compounds that interact with human metabolic systems. Together, Drs. Li and Denton bring a research-driven perspective to botanical product development, with a shared emphasis on scientific rationale, quality and responsible dietary supplement positioning.

Albert P. Li, PhD — Co-founder & CEO

Dr. Li earned his PhD from the University of Tennessee, Oak Ridge and is an Affiliate Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane. He is an internationally recognized toxicologist and cell biologist with decades of experience in xenobiotic metabolism, human hepatocyte systems, cytochrome P450 biology, toxicological evaluation and the biological effects of environmental mixtures.

Dr. Li developed the CHO/HGPRT gene mutation assay, a widely adopted method for evaluating chemical mutagenicity. While at the Lovelace Inhalation Toxicology Research Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he published extensively on complex environmental mixtures, including cigarette smoke condensates, diesel exhaust particles and coal combustion products.

He is also a pioneer in cryopreserved human hepatocyte technology, which has been widely used to evaluate xenobiotic metabolism, drug-drug interaction potential and hepatotoxicity. His work includes landmark studies on cytochrome P450-mediated metabolism, P450 3A4 substrates, species differences in P450 induction and screening methods for human ADME/Tox properties.

Dr. Li has authored more than 180 peer-reviewed publications with more than 13,000 citations. He served as Chairman of the Gene-Tox Work Group for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 1984 to 1993 and is the author of Genetic Toxicology.

Travis Denton, PhD — Co-founder & CSO

Dr. Denton earned his PhD in Chemistry with a focus on synthetic and medicinal chemistry from the University of Montana after receiving a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Central Washington University. He is currently an Associate Professor in the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane.

Dr. Denton is a medicinal chemist whose research spans chemical synthesis, structure-activity relationships, metabolism and the design of biologically active small molecules. A major focus of his work has been nicotine metabolism, cytochrome P450 2A6 (CYP2A6) inhibition and the design of selective small-molecule modulators of nicotine-related biochemical pathways. His work has been published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry and other peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Denton has synthesized and characterized CYP2A6 inhibitors reported among the most potent and selective in the peer-reviewed nicotine metabolism literature. One of Dr. Denton's CYP2A6 inhibitors was evaluated in a mouse nicotine self-administration model and shown to decrease nicotine intake, providing an important proof-of-concept for the broader nicotine-metabolism research paradigm. His expertise in medicinal chemistry, nicotine biochemistry and CYP2A6-focused molecular design brings a distinctive scientific perspective to LiT Biosciences, LLC and the development of LiT Protect.

About LiT Biosciences, LLC

LiT Biosciences, LLC is a Spokane, Washington-based life sciences company founded to translate expertise in toxicology, metabolism, medicinal chemistry and botanical science into science-informed products. Co-founded by Albert P. Li, PhD, and Travis Denton, PhD, the company brings together rigorous scientific principles, applied product development and a commitment to practical innovation.

LiT Protect is the company's patent-pending flagship botanical dietary supplement, formulated with ingredients that are generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for applicable food-use contexts when used appropriately. LiT Biosciences, LLC is committed to quality, transparency and responsible compliance with the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act in all dietary supplement-related communications and formulations. For more information, visit www.litbiosciencesllc.com or LiT-Protect.com.

Media Contact Travis T. Denton, PhD

Co-founder and CSO

LiT Biosciences, LLC

[email protected]

Spokane, WA

SOURCE LiT Biosciences, LLC